Luis Quiroz

Age: 30
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Restaurant owner/operator
Place of business: Vida Agave
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration
Family: Family means everything to me. I have a beautiful girlfriend, Valeriia Chukhnenko, and two hard-working sisters, Yalexia and Mariel, who help me run my business.
Professional responsibilities: My responsibilities are taking care of my restaurant, my employees and my guests.
Accomplishments/honors: I started working in the restaurant industry when I was 15. My first job was being a dishwasher, so my biggest accomplishment was to start from the bottom, work very hard and open my own restaurant. We won Galveston.com’s Best New Restaurant in 2022
Community involvement: I am very committed to my community and am very proud of being born in Galveston. I made myself a promise that I will help my community in every way that I can. We haven't been open for a whole year and Vida Agave is already sponsoring a baseball team in Galveston Little League. We did a fundraising night where we donate 30 percent of sales benefiting Hispanic Burnet Ballet Folklorico, which is a Galveston elementary school. We continuously give gift vouchers to the staff of the week at L.A Morgan Elementary School. I believe business owners need to give back to the community. We need to invest in our youth because they are the future of this country and that is why most of my community involvement is with the youth of Galveston Island.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into the restaurant business because it gives me great satisfaction to be able to make someone happy with a delicious dish or a refreshing margarita. The feeling of treating every single one of my guests as if they were my best friends that's what keeps me going.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always knew from an early age that I wanted to be a businessman. When I was in elementary school, I used to sell candies, stickers, pens and toys to my classmates. Later on, when I turned 15, I worked in a restaurant and that is when I fell in love with the service industry.
What was your first job?
My first paid job was helping my grandparents sell clothes, shoes and tools in our local flea market back in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Always do your best. What you plan now, you will harvest later." — Og Mandino
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Making people happy.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
First impression matters a lot. Is very hard for people to give you a second chance.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I consider my grandparents Ofelia and Antonio my mentors. When I was 9 years old, I started helping them sell in our local flea market where I developed sales skills. They always taught me to never give up and always chase my dreams.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I like to play chess, read or watch my favorite TV show with my girlfriend.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I don't know how to swim.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would love to open multiple locations once Vida Agave is stable.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't in the restaurant industry, I think I will be deep into real estate or retail business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.