Laura Paquette

Age: 31
City of residence: Santa Fe
Current title: Recreation specialist (senior center director)
Place of business: Bayside Community Center — Galveston County Parks & Cultural Services
Education: Bachelor's degree in Psychology, associate's degree in Human Services, certificate in Gerontology, certificate in Thanatology
Family: I am a newlywed and though no children yet, we have dogs, chickens, ducks and a bunny.
Professional responsibilities: The role of a recreation specialist is multifaceted. In a general overview, I basically oversee/run an active senior center with the primary goal of providing exceptional life experiences for the senior citizens in the community. One way that I do that is by creating a monthly calendar where I plan/organize fun activities, exercise classes, events, special programs, presentations, day trips, etc. Most of the time this involves collaboration with community organizations, businesses and service providers to ensure a variety of activities and information are available. It also involves marketing to let the community know what services we provide. On the administration side, I assist in the coordination of grant-funded transportation and congregate meal services and monitor the center’s programs to ensure compliance with funding guidelines. There is also required documentation/reports/paperwork to complete daily and a budget I use to make purchases to maintain inventories, supplies and equipment. I also have a wonderful team who I supervise, including an activity assistant and bus driver. When the driver is out, I serve as the back-up driver to ensure that there is no disruption in transportation. As far as the facility, I oversee the maintenance and repairs and perform center inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards.
Accomplishments/honors: During my time as a recreation specialist, I have been able to increase membership and broaden the participation age to include seniors as young as 55 all the way to 100. I also feel that for some I have helped to break down the negative stigma in the community around aging and what senior centers are all about.
Community involvement: My main community involvement is with local seniors and their families. With my education and previous work experience in case management and adult protective services, I am familiar with many of the struggles the aging community faces and the many resources available. I have also been involved in Alzheimer's advisory boards and try to advocate and help seniors whenever I can.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into the field of human services/psychology because I always knew I wanted to help people. After graduating college, I spent four years as a home care case manager for seniors and developed a passion for the aging population. When I moved to Texas, I started working for Adult Protective Services, investigating reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of elderly/disabled adults and then transitioned to my current position as a recreation specialist (senior center director).
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a veterinarian. I had all kinds of pets growing up, including cats, dogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, bunnies, rats, birds, frogs, turtles, etc.
What was your first job?
My first job was at a dairy farm in Rhode Island. I was only 14 years old when I learned how to work the cash register and operate the machines to pasteurize milk.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I ever received was "Do what you're afraid to do." Life can be scary, but I have learned that though circumstances can be scary, challenging or uncomfortable, it is often an opportunity for growth.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love everything about my job! My favorite part is being able to serve and spend time with all the participants who attend the community center. I also love planning and leading a variety of activities/events/trips.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I would have known the importance of networking when I first started my career. Networking has been vital in increasing knowledge, finding advice/support, providing new opportunities and building connections.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
During high school, I was mentored by my friend's mom Robbin, who is a clinical social worker. She helped me on a couple of projects and inspired me to pursue a career in psychology/social work.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When not at work, my husband and I like to relax by spending time in nature, whether that be hiking, bird watching, gardening or just hanging out with our animals (we have two dogs, chickens, ducks and a rabbit).
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don't know that I am a country singer/songwriter/musician who performs acoustic shows throughout Galveston County.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I love learning and really hope to grow in my career in whatever way possible. I have been considering becoming an insurance benefits counselor to be able to provide even more assistance to the seniors in the community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't have a career working with seniors, I would choose a career path helping animals.
