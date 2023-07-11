Larrian Menifee

Age: 25
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Director of choirs; assistant volleyball coach
Place of business: Ball High School, Galveston ISD
Education: Bachelor of Music in Music Education from Stephen F. Austin State University
Family: My family is so very important to me and the driving force behind my success. I was born and raised here on the island and grew up in GISD. I was the first in my family to graduate high school and go to a four-year university, which encouraged my younger brother to do the same. I also have an older brother and a younger half-sister. My mother, aunt and grandparents have also been my biggest fans and supporters for as long as I can remember. I have plenty of family here still on the island, and I enjoy being the one to change the narrative and trajectory for the younger family members who have been able to watch my journey so far.
Professional responsibilities: I direct the entire choir program at Ball High School as a sole director. This entails teaching and directing all music for performances, shows and community events, planning and execution of out-of-town performances such as our performance on Royal Caribbean Cruises, our annual performance at the Texas State Capitol and our upcoming involvement in a music festival in New York City. I am responsible for recruiting and maintaining relationships with our middle school feeder choir program as well. I oversee three ensembles as well as serve as an assistant director of the Galveston ISD All-District Musical.
In addition, I am an assistant coach for the Ball High School volleyball team as well as the coach for the Men's Volleyball Club that takes place after school at Ball High.
When I am not teaching a choir class, I am teaching a class called Music in Society. It is a new class that I brought to Ball High School that goes over music genres, business, basic theory, etc.
Accomplishments/honors:
• 2024 Grammy Music Educator of the Year quarterfinalist
• 2022 Galveston ISD Rookie Teacher of the Year
• 2022 Texas Choral Directors Association Young Directors Scholarship recipient
• Grew the Ball High Choir program from 11 students to 62 currently (projecting 75-80 for 2023-24 school year)
• Brought back straights 1s from UIL last year with a mixed choir for BHS for the first time in 39 years
• Won a $10,000 grant for Ball High School Media from the Galveston Education Foundation
• Started the very first Men's Volleyball Club held at Ball High School
Community involvement:
• Member of the GISD Strategic Visioning Task Force
• Yearly performances for the community and community groups (Rotary, Dickens, Gaido’s luncheon)
• I have also been able to create a special partnership with Maureen Patton from The Grand 1894 Opera House, providing performance opportunities in the arts for Ball High Choir students as an extension of the classroom. This year, Maureen helped me get the Kingdom Choir to Ball High School! This is the group that performed "Stand By Me" and the Royal Wedding. They conducted a masterclass with Ball High students, invited us to their show, and it was spectacular. We then were able to connect with the City of Galveston and offer the Kingdom Choir gifts from the City of Galveston to them.
Why did you go into your particular field?
As a BOI (Born on the Island) and Ball High School alumnus, it has always been my dream to return to Galveston and make an impact on our future. Being an educator gives me the space and opportunity to really help students grow not only as students but as people. Galveston students have so much talent. All they need is someone to help them expand and enhance those talents and help them realize exactly how far they can take them. I’ve always wanted to use my love for music and volleyball to make a difference, and I’ve been able to do just that!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Initially, mechanical engineering because it sounded cool and I did a project on it. Then I realized that math and I didn’t get along. Since high school, my dream job has been to be the Ball High choir director. Dreams come true!
What was your first job?
A lifeguard at Palm Beach during sophomore year of high school!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To not let others opinions impact how I work! I am and always will be highly involved in my school community as it’s a huge part of my purpose and mission. I’m often told to “do less.” The best advice I was given was to “do less” when I truly need to, not because someone else thinks I should. I’ve found quite a healthy balance between work and personal life, and I have been so blessed to be a part of so many things that I’ve been a part of at Ball High.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The impact I make on my students. Hands down. Nothing in the whole world compares to the impact that I’ve been able to make on them. Though I am responsible for teaching them music, I make it my mission to also teach them how to be better people and how they could use their strengths to make a difference in our community no matter how big or small. For many of them, the 45 minutes in my classroom is the best 45 minutes of their day. Nothing compares to that.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Though I am still early in my career, I wish I knew how to better advocate for myself and my students. My main goal has been growth and transformation of the Ball High Choir Program, but that can’t happen in comfort zones. I am learning how important it is to always advocate for yourself and what you need to be successful.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
One of my mentor teachers from my internship teaching semester, Justin Shen. I didn’t know how much I didn’t know until I was lucky enough to learn from one of the most amazing educators I’ve seen! He gave me constant feedback in real time and was so encouraging! He really helped me find my identity in this career and made me realize that I am not only qualified to do this, but also kind of good at it!
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I am most likely playing volleyball, hanging out with friends or thinking about Beyoncé’s World Tour (coming to Houston September 2023, I’m too excited). I always make it a point to do at least one thing for myself every day! Have that cheat day, go get that large cotton candy Italian ice from Rita’s, stop checking those emails, go watch that show, go eat that zebra cake! Anything to help me center myself for the next day!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I am a member of a multicultural Greek fraternity, Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity Inc.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to expand Ball High Choir! I hope to become more known in Region 17 for having a great choir program as well hosting events at our campus for our region! Later in my career, I would love to further practice my advocacy for students through administration or the GISD school board.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
This question was a jump scare! There was nothing else that was meant for me. I’ve always had my eye set on the dream that has fortunately become a reality. I wouldn’t have it any other way!
