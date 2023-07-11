Kristin Lawrence

Age: 36
City of residence: Santa Fe
Current title: Assistant principal
Place of business: Santa Fe Junior High School
Education: Associate of Arts in Teaching — College of the Mainland; Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Special Education — Stephen F. Austin State University; Master of Education in Education Administration — Lamar University
Family: I have been married to my husband, Jerad, for 14 years. We have two daughters: Kinsey, 12, and Carley, 7. We love the outdoors, camping and have two dogs, Daisy and Tootsie; three ducks, Crackers, Oreo and Puddles; and 12 chickens.
Professional responsibilities: As an administrator on campus, my responsibilities include attendance records, campus administrator for clubs on campus, field trip coordination, special education department needs, maintaining the tardy kiosk records, Social Studies Department needs, and creating Indian Success Camp each year. Indian Success Camp is a two-week "camp" at the beginning of the school year that focuses on school district and junior high campus expectations for students. At camp's end, students earn prizes taking quizzes to review information provided during camp. I work to assure the success of all 6-8 grade students by guiding them to make appropriate academic, behavioral and social choices. I feel my most important responsibility is building relationships with students and their families to assure each student's success.
Accomplishments/honors: Teacher of the Year 2017, Secondary Staff Spotlight 2021, Citizens Life Saving Award 2022
Community involvement: Recent community involvement includes committee member for the inaugural SFISD Father Daughter Dance and committee member for the Mother/Son Laser Tag Event.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into education because I loved being around kids and wanted to make learning fun for them. After I got into education, I realized that building relationships with my students and their families was my number one goal. I want every student to know I care about them as a person and what they like and do outside of school and not just them as a “student at my school.”
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I have always wanted to be a teacher. I remember asking for an overhead projector for Christmas as a kid growing up.
What was your first job?
My first job was for the City of Temple working in the Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to working at city events for families, I worked in the after-school program. I would go to various schools to teach students about different sports.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Give 'em the pickle.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the relationships I build with my students, co-workers and the families we work with.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
When I first entered the education field, I wished I knew just how much of an impact you can make in a child’s life.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have had several mentors throughout my career. It is hard to name just one because each person was placed into my life to help mold me into the person I am today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I spend time with my family running around to all their different activities.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love sprinkles!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Every experience I go through helps me grow in my career. I have a few different paths that I am looking to possibly take when the time is right.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I could not do what I am doing now, I would probably be a nurse. Although my co-workers would tell you I would probably be a private investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.