Kent Etienne

Age: 37
City of residence: Dickinson
Current title: Vice president of human resources
Place of business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: Master of Business Administration from LeTourneau University; Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology with a minor in Business Administration from Texas State University
Family: My family means so much to me for so many reasons. I have a beautiful, brilliant wife who is supportive, motivating and simply an inspiration. My three daughters bring me so much joy and purpose. Watching them thrive in their academics and athletics inspires me to continue striving for more and to be the best man/father I can be.
Professional responsibilities: I have been employed as vice president of human resources for AMOCO FCU since May 2022. As a leader within the credit union, I provide oversight and strategic direction for various divisions including Employee Relations, Compensation and Benefits, and Recruiting and Engagement. As VP of HR, routine responsibilities include developing and implementing new policies, procedures and guidelines in accordance with short-term and long-term goals of the credit union. I also provide oversight of salary administration, employee benefits, payroll, regulatory compliance, staffing, recruitment and retention, workers comp, safety, health insurance, employee relations, performance management, succession and career planning, organizational development, employee surveys, communications, corporate culture, file maintenance, personnel reports and HR systems.
Accomplishments/honors: Prior to my employment with the credit union, I had the honor of serving the City of Galveston for 12 years. As executive director, I was instrumental in researching and implementing new, effective processes within the city and collaborating with numerous leaders on the island. While employed, I oversaw various functional areas within the city, such as Human Resources, Civil Service, Payroll, Risk Management and Municipal Court. In this role I was able to serve on the collective bargaining committee and was instrumental in finalizing multiyear collective bargaining agreements for police and fire personnel.
In addition to serving in this capacity, I was elected to and served on the board of directors for the Texas Municipal Human Resource Association. During my time on this board, I planned conferences and provided training and resources to HR practitioners around the state.
Community involvement: Currently, I serve as the board president for United Way Galveston and have been an active board member for over three years. In prior years, I served on the Workforce Development Committee hosted by the Galveston Chamber of Commerce and participated as a panelist at The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Emerge Ex Talk.
Why did you go into your particular field?
During my undergrad, a professor at Texas State University first introduced me to the field of human resources and strongly encouraged me to become an active member of the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) student chapter. My passion for the field and helping others grew, which set me on this amazing path. From there, I interned with a nonprofit organization, training youth sports coaches and managing volunteers at the ATT Center in San Antonio. I have experienced a rewarding career ever since, and it is largely due to the actions and encouragement of this professor.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be an architect. Growing up, I loved creating and building things and watching things come together to make something beautiful. Today, albeit in a much different capacity, I am still able to fulfill that desire to build. I am responsible for building teams of people, developing policies, designing programs and making a significant impact in the lives of others. By giving back in this way, I feel I am able to make the organization and community better, which has its beauty in my opinion.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a child watcher at the YMCA. While parents participated in various activities within the facility, I watched their children as they played games and interacted with one another.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Be intentional about the time and energy you spend. Be intentional as it applies to your spiritual journey, the people you interact with and daily activities you may be involved in.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love that the organization's core values align with my own. One-hundred percent of the focus within AMOCO is to serve others, and I am directly involved with furthering that mission. As a result, the workers naturally exude positivity and go above and beyond for members and each other. It's an amazing atmosphere.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew that every challenging encounter or situation on the way has a purpose and that it would ultimately equip me with the tools needed to handle matters in the future.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father was and is my greatest mentor. As a child, it was extremely difficult to understand the importance of building a good reputation, giving everything your all and exhibiting leadership qualities. Today, he still mentors and coaches me, inspiring self reflection and refinement. I am extremely fortunate for his guidance and the example he has set.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy listening to music while relaxing poolside with my family.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people may not know that I am extremely handy! From woodworking to electrical (residential), I stand ready to tackle projects myself without outside assistance.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to seize opportunities to directly serve more people in our workforce and community. I hope to have a positive impact on others and to be able to pave the way for their professional growth as well. I desire to continue absorbing information and meeting the needs of the credit union in any capacity needed.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would likely help small businesses with policies, contracts and hiring needs.
