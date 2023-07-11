Kelsey Helton

Age: 31
City of residence: League City
Current title: Music educator
Place of business: Silbernagel Elementary School (Dickinson ISD); Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas (2014) Member of the K-State Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, (various ensembles) Tau Beta Sigma President, NAfME Collegiate President, Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) Collegiate President
Family: Colin Helton, husband; Gator, Callie and Tucker, cats; Nola, dog
Professional responsibilities: Music Teacher at Silbernagel Elementary School
• Lead Elementary Music Teacher, Dickinson ISD
• Serve on Guiding Coalition PLC Committee, PBIS Committee
• UIL A+ Music Memory Coach
• Silbernagel Singing Gator Choir Director
• Director of the Dickinson ISD Elementary Inaugural Summer Honor Choir
• Presenter at the DISD CHOMP Conference
Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy (Galveston)
• Art Teacher
• Fanfare Singers Choir Director
• Voice Coach for Federation Festival
• Accompanist
• Teacher Educator (local workshops)
Accomplishments/honors:
• Dickinson ISD Silbernagel Elementary Teacher of the Year 2023
• Dickinson ISD Big Impact Award, February 2023
• Presenter for Music Education Associations in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri and through Music ConstructED online
• TEA Certifications in EC-12 Music, EC-12 Art, Core Subjects EC-4 with Science of Teaching Reading (STR), English as a Second Language (ESL)
• Music Certifications in World Music Drumming, Mariachi Education, World Music Pedagogy from the Smithsonian Folkways, Feierabend First Steps in Music, Kindermusik and Kodaly
Community involvement:
• Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife volunteer with Angler Education and Project WILD teacher facilitator
• First Evangelical Lutheran Church (Galveston) musician and member
• Member of P.E.O Chapter EF-Galveston Member of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA), Texas Choral Directors Association (TCDA), Feierabend Association of Music Education (FAME), Early Childhood Music and Movement Association (ECMMA), National Art Educators Association (NAEA), Galveston Musical Club
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always wanted to be a teacher. My mom was a big influence, as she was an elementary educator. I love helping others, especially young children, find a passion for learning something new. Music was something that I had the opportunity to explore at an early age. I had some fabulous teachers in my life who helped me shape my philosophy of education and I hope to be that for someone someday!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid, I wanted to be a teacher. I was always playing school with my sister, whether she wanted to or not! I wasn't sure what I wanted to teach specifically until I went to band camp at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. I was exposed to amazing music with fantastic educators. Those teachers were able to take us small-town kids around the world in a short week through music. I have always loved geography, culture and tradition. I knew at camp that I wanted to be a music teacher!
What was your first job?
My first professional job after graduating from Kansas State University was a junior high choir director in the Kansas City area. I taught sixth- to eighth-grade choir and music appreciation, then sponsored the drama club and pep club. Like many music teachers, you can't have only one job, so I also accompanied the men's choir at the local men's prison, played with the civic jazz band and taught lessons. After two years in middle/junior high, I knew the younger kids were my calling.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never stop learning. It is a big piece of "general" advice in the education world, but I try to learn as much as I can, while I can. Whether it be professional learning through certifications or personal learning through classes, I love to try new things! My parents always encouraged me to do more. Because of them, I have received certifications in Kodaly, First Steps in Music, Kindermusic, Mariachi Education, World Music Drumming, World Music Pedagogy through the Smithsonian, Art Education and ESL. I would love to be a bilingual educator, too!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I have the best job in the world! I love going to my school to work with amazing people to educate the future of our world. As an elementary music teacher, I get the chance to introduce young children to the wonderful world of music through song, dance and play. Come watch me with a group of kindergartners and a parachute if you want to see the purest form of joy! Elementary music is so diverse; we sing, we play instruments, we folk dance, learn about other cultures. It's my favorite place to be.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew when to say no and when to sit back and listen. Like most college students, I thought I knew everything. Quickly, I learned that I did not know everything and I needed to continue to learn. I needed to get out of my own way and absorb all the knowledge that my mentors and colleagues were willing to share with me. With that, I wish I was better at saying no to things that do not align with my goals and happiness. New teachers, learn to say no!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am lucky enough to have several people who have mentored me through the years. Leslie Burke, AJ Lemmon and Paul Trahan, my administrators at Dickinson ISD are phenomenal supporters. June Collins-Pulliam and Don Hermansen at Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy and First Lutheran Church have been class-acts since I moved to Texas. Lastly, Kim and Gretchen Harrison, Dr. Frank Tracz and Dr. Jeff Jordan were my mentors in college and my first years of teaching while I was in Kansas. There are jus a few. I am so grateful for all of my mentorships throughout my career.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not working, I enjoy time with my wonderful husband, Colin, play with my cats (Tucker, Callie and Gator) and dog, Nola. I love to bake, craft and kayak. I love traveling and exploring Texas. I enjoy organizing, decorating and creating new things for my classrooms. I'm not great at saying no, so I don't relax very much!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that one of my first jobs was playing piano for a men’s prison choir. I would go to rehearsal at the prison and help the director with parts and sectionals. I had interesting training before I actually worked in the prison and learned techniques that I use in the classroom today. It was so rewarding to work with these men and to see them enjoy themselves through music. The facility had other interesting groups, like a Shakespeare ensemble and a knitting group that made blankets for the local hospital. It was a cool experience that I will always remember!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to stay in the classroom and make music with children for a long time. In addition to that, I would love to become a mentor to fellow teachers, lead workshops, continue speaking at conferences and maybe someday write a book about being a music teacher! Eventually, I want to earn a master’s degree in music education, get certified in the Orff method and help write curriculum or resources on arts integration and social-emotional learning. I love helping other teachers and students pursue not only a love of music, but a love of learning in general.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't a teacher, I would be some kind of event coordinator, party planner or decor designer. I love organizing fun performances and events, while making them beautiful. If you ever need to plan a party on a budget, music teachers are most resourceful people!
