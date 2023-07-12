Kaela Aguilar

Age: 27
City of residence: League City
Current title: Registered nurse
Place of business: Houston Methodist Clear Lake
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Sam Houston State University, Master of Science in Nursing – Healthcare Administration at Walden University. Currently enrolled at Walden University for Doctorate of Nursing Practice.
Family: Family means a mixture of loved ones. Of course, my ever-giving parents and my younger brother. My husband who has provided me with our rambunctious 2-year-old and a whole extended in-law family, who has become a rock-solid support system. Plus, coworkers that I could have never survived a pandemic without.
Professional responsibilities: I am currently a Registered Nurse 2 at HMCL for over two years who started bedside there on the hospital’s COVID unit during the height of the pandemic. I previously worked at HCA for two years. At HMCL, I have precepted new nurses, then became charge nurse. A year ago, I accepted the position of admission/discharge nurse on the same medical-surgical floor and am now working underneath my current manager to utilize my leadership education.
Accomplishments/honors: I serve on several unit-based and hospital-based committees, such as the Code Blue Committee, COPE (Community Outreach Patient Experience) Committee, Shared Governance, Restraint Workgroup and Workforce Efficiency. I also serve as a "champion" for several new initiatives and processes. I am the unit-based clinical educator for my medical-surgical floor and serve as a resource for other staff. I have been nominated by both staff and patients for several Daisy Award nominations. Most recently, I was selected to participate on one of the few Top Level Improvement Plans (TLIP) groups to improve employee satisfaction and retention for employees hired between 0-3 years.
Community involvement: As a nonprofit, community hospital, HMCL prides itself on its community events and I have participated in several, including walks, preventative care services, school drives, etc. Serving on the COPE Committee has allowed me to not only participate but also help plan these events. For example, this committee included organizing an Adopt-a-Kid for a Dickinson school during Christmas.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Simply put, my grandma is the reason I went into health care. Growing up, she was in and out of hospitals, so I saw the good and bad of nursing. From there, I wanted to learn more and see more of the nursing world. I wanted to implement the excellence of nursing.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Genuinely, I always wanted to be a nurse. From the time I can remember, it was always nursing. Starting in the seventh grade, I started taking science technology classes and followed the road to nursing since then.
What was your first job?
My first ever job was working at H-E-B. However, I like to think my first real job was becoming a certified nursing assistant my senior year of high school.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Being a first-generation college graduate, when I graduated with my Bachelor of Science in Nursing, my dad told me “Today you walk further than we have. Keep on walking till the world makes you stop. And then keep on walking all over the world.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
While I do love caring for others, my favorite thing about my job is my coworkers. My team at Methodist is literally my family, and I work with some of the best nurses and doctors.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Nurses are everything in the hospital — therapists, tech wizards, chaplains, food services. While my hospital has an amazing interdisciplinary team, nurses are left to do so much.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mentor is my current unit manager. She is helping me learn and grow toward being a future leader in our hospital and potentially being her successor. Not only am I learning hard skills, like budgeting and scheduling, she’s always guiding me in my soft skills as well, such as conflict resolution and crucial conversations.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Well I have a rambunctious 2-year-old son, so there’s not much relaxing going on anywhere.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I absolutely hate confrontation. I am such a giving person and I will never say no if someone asks for help. I’m always going above and beyond; not because I want special recognition, but because I genuinely care.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
With my master’s degree in nursing, I hope to become a unit manager of an acute care floor. Then, once I obtain my doctorate in nursing, my next goal would be a director then eventually a chief nursing officer of a hospital.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Definitely 100 percent a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.