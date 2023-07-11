Jessica Karigan

Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Vice president of treasury operations
Place of business: Moody Bank
Education: Associate’s degree in Business Administration from College of the Mainland
Family: My husband, Johnathan, and our dog, Rowdy
Professional responsibilities: My team and I help our local business customers conduct transactions vital to their businesses, such as payroll and vendor payments.
Accomplishments/honors: I have an AAP certification, which stands for Accredited ACH Professional, which means I am knowledgeable in the rules that govern electronic banking. I’m also a graduate of Leadership Galveston (2019).
Community involvement: I'm on the board of Galveston's Own Farmers Market. Helping those with food insecurity is very important to me. The farmers market has so many great programs that help the community, it's an honor to be a part of such an inspiring organization.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I started in banking as a teller for a job while I was in college, but I ended up really enjoying it. I was given the opportunity to grow and learn more aspects of banking and found that with a local bank, you really can help the community you live in by giving local businesses the support they need, and being able to help others is rewarding.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I was always changing my mind. I wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer or a professional softball player. My mom had worked at a bank before I was born and I thought it was the coolest when we would go into her old bank and everyone knew us, so I think I always thought working at a bank would be interesting.
What was your first job?
My first job was umpiring girls softball on the mainland in Galveston County. I started when I was 14 with special approval from the board. I umpired for about three years and called games with my dad a lot.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You are never done learning.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the environment the bank promotes. Moody Bank cares about their employees as much as they care for customers and the community.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Decisions are best made when you look at the bigger picture.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Mary Helen Ramirez. She is a strong leader who worked hard to get where she is. I have learned so much in banking and in life from her. Mary Helen has given me guidance of how to handle various situations and how to be a good manager of staff. Through her years of experience, she provides a wealth of knowledge to me and others at the bank.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time with my husband and our dog and friends and family. We love to try new restaurants, especially local ones. I enjoy reading, especially on a beach or poolside.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m not a native Texan. I was born in Montana but my great-grandparents didn’t want their first great-grandchild to be born outside of Texas, so they mailed my parents a jar of Texas soil to be put under the operating table for my delivery. Everyone in the hospital talked about the “crazy people from Texas” and the jar of dirt! My mom still has it on a bookshelf.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to continue learning and ensuring I am as knowledgeable as I can be in my field. By continuing the track that I am on, I believe I will continue to grow and be successful in my career path.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't in banking, I would want to work with animals in some aspect. Running a rescue or working at an animal rehabilitation center would be something I would love to do.
