Age: 39
City of residence: Dickinson
Current title: Principal
Place of business: San Leon Elementary, Dickinson ISD
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Baylor University, 2006; Master of Education, Lamar University, 2013; certified in EC-6, Educational Administration, English as a Second Language and Special Education
Family: Clifford L. Snyder, Husband; Lily and Whitney Snyder, daughters; Deanna Childers of Santa Fe, mother; Gary Smith of Brookshire, father; Dr. Russell and Cecilia Snyder of League City, in-laws; Constable Justin West and Dr. Holly West of League City, in-laws; Elijah West, nephew; Jerrad Smith and family of Scottsboro, Alabama, brother
Professional responsibilities: Currently leading San Leon Elementary to being a recognized school with distinctions for the 2023 accountability year
• Advocating for students and staff in all aspects
• Serving the campus right alongside the educators, leading and modeling professional learning and helping educators with their craft of instructional delivery
• Fostering positive changes in campus culture, behavioral and disciplinary support, and instructional planning
• Managing campus budgeting and collaborating with community donors and San Leon Elementary PTO to ensure student and staff needs are fulfilled and campus culture of appreciation is upheld
Accomplishments/honors:
• Joined DISD as assistant principal in August 2022 and was promoted to principal in September 2022
• Administrator of the Year, 2022, Texas City ISD
• Promoted to assistant principal in 2016 and opened La Marque Elementary with Sharon Williams, principal, in the first year of the annexation of LMISD
• Promoted to instructional specialist in 2013
• Recipient of multiple grants from the TCISD Educational Foundation during the 14-year tenure in the district
Community involvement: Chairperson, Parent/Church Committee for Kids@First Nursery and Preschool at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, present; inaugural committee member of The Erica Allen Memorial Scholarship and Fun Run, 2022
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into education for the privilege of making an impact that had the potential to better our society. Educating others, children and adults, when done with a servant's heart, creates a rippling effect of positive change.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a child, I wanted to be a teacher, plain and simple. I had an old high school science book that I kept for years as I pretended to teach from it and grade papers. I even created spelling tests from the academic vocabulary in the book, much of which I couldn't read until I was older. I also wanted to be an art teacher since I spent much of my time working with clay as a hobby. Art was always my favorite class.
What was your first job?
My first job after college was in professional sports. I was in sales for the Cleveland Cavaliers. My first job in education was teaching third grade.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Do the next right thing." This is something my dad drilled into us, especially as teenagers and young adults. There will always be mistakes and accidents, but if we just do the next right thing, we will grow, improve and do better next time.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My absolute favorite part of my job is seeing children grow because of the positive influence of our staff. I am blessed to work with amazing educators of all titles in my school who influence our students every day to grow in so many ways. Our students love coming to school, and it brings joy to my heart.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It would have been life-changing at the start of my career to know how crucial self-care is to professional success. One's social and emotional well-being is foundational in growing yourself professionally without burning out.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor in the field of education is my friend Jennifer Folse. She was the very first teacher I observed, and from that moment on, I continued to learn and grow because of her. She has an innate ability to articulately deliver captivating instruction to children and adults. When I started my teaching career, we were on the same team, and it was her who reminded me that "iron sharpens iron." I attribute much of what I have learned to her leadership and expertise.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I spend time with my family. The majority of my time is spent in a school, so soaking up all of the time I can get with my two girls and my husband is vital to my well-being.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people do not know how hard I am on myself as I reflect on every decision I make. As an introvert at my core, it is easy to keep that part hidden. However, I spend a significant amount of time reflecting on what I could have done or said better, how I could have made a different, better impact, or what I need to do next time to better serve those I lead.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
For now, I am right where I want to be. Being the principal of a school where I could serve the staff and students in a way that creates improved student achievement, teacher collective efficacy and positivity in the campus culture has been my goal. As for growth in my career, I want to be a better school leader than I was the day before.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't be in education, I would be writing children's books as I travel with my family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.