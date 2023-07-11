J.B. Pritchett

Age: 35
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Public relations officer; executive pastor; managing partner
Place of business: City of La Marque; Resonate Church; RSG Investments
Education: Undergraduate, University of Texas; graduate, Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Indiana Wesleyan University
Family: Spouse, Mia Pritchett; children, Isla (3) and Jude (1)
Professional responsibilities: City of La Marque: As public relations officer, I am responsible for managing external communication and the public image of the City of La Marque. This involves building and maintaining positive relationships with various stakeholders, such as community partners, employees, investors, media outlets and the general public. Using various communication channels, such as our Municipal TV Station, press releases, social media, newsletters, events and community interviews, I promote the City of La Marque's community business, the legislative process, reputation and brand image. The public relations officer is critical in shaping public perception and creating a positive image for the city.
Resonate Church: Executive pastors handle the operational and administrative aspects of a church. They lead strategic planning, human resources, finance, recruitment and all functional activities to ensure alignment with and accomplishment of the church's mission and vision. They are second in command to senior pastors.
RSG Investments: As managing partner, I oversee the operational milestones of the company and help make essential business decisions. Responsibilities may vary depending on the organization or industry we are serving. However, typical duties include:
• Working with the executive committee to set organizational strategies and goals
• Implementing organizational policies and procedures
• Communicating and collaborating with stakeholders, including executives and employees
• Assessing organizational and personnel performance, implementing changes as needed for improvements
Accomplishments/honors: Husband, father, brother, friend
Community involvement: Rotary Club International, LULAC, chamber of commerce, civic and volunteer groups, serve on several boards
Why did you go into your particular field?
I think initially I wanted to be a catalyst to make a difference — seems like nothing has changed.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Don Corleone. I remember even having a teacher have a heart to heart with me about that — probably saved me.
What was your first job?
My first job ever was manual labor. I quickly found out that I wanted an education, so I didn’t have to do it anymore!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Don’t work for awards, people to like you or money; nothing except for God. It will make you happier and more successful.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
That no two days are the same. Sometimes it is fun and creative, other times you’re aiding people in a state of emergency.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Be patient. Still have ambition and fight for what’s right above all else, but just be patient. It will come.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My family. They have seen ups and downs in many aspects, but there is always a greater sense of pushing through the weakness of oneself to achieve your goals and dreams.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Relax?! As a dad of two kids (3 and 1) there is no relax. Lol. However, when we have a babysitter, I love going to BLVD Seafood for dinner, walking along the beach and ending up at the Spa at The Galvez!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that my guilty pleasure is romantic movies (“Pride & Prejudice,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” etc).
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to become better than I was this year. Grow in my understanding, compassion and love for people.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Don Corleone. C’mon, y’all! It sounds corny, but I think I’d just want to try to teach others how to achieve their dreams. It’s not the easiest for everyone, and sometimes we just need some help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.