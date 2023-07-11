Holly Sanders

Age: 38
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Director of student ministries
Place of business: Coastal Community Church
Education: Louisiana State University
Family: Wife to Aaron; mom to Ethan (16), Ella (14), Evan (8), and two very spoiled dogs (Rufus and Meaux)
Professional responsibilities:
• Lead a large, multi-faceted ministry to students from fifth grade to 12th grade
• Recruit, train and sustain adult volunteers to lead and serve students
• Identify, mentor and equip student leaders to begin to lead the next generation of students
• Create, plan, and execute large events and camps for students to engage with God and others
• Assist students in finding their place to serve inside or outside the walls of the church
• Partner with parents to create a cohesive team to help their child to know and follow Jesus
• Recruit community partners/donors to come alongside the work we are doing to stack the deck for the next generation
Accomplishments/honors: Selected as the only woman in Texas to be the director of church planter spouse development for the SEND Network A wise man once said, "Your greatest contribution may not be something you do, but someone you raise." As I seek to lay down my life to serve God and others, it is my highest honor to watch my kids do the same. Ethan, Ella and Evan are servant-leaders in the schools they attend, the sports teams they play on and the service organizations they're involved in.
Community involvement: Founder and president of the Central Middle School Sports Booster Club, vice president of the Central Middle School Choir Booster Club, PTO member at Oppe Elementary, PTO member at Ball High School
Why did you go into your particular field?
I struggled through some particularly rebellious teenage years. Since God changed my life, I have always wanted to be who I needed in high school: someone to show me that I mattered, that I was accepted, that I belonged, and that God had a plan for me — even though I had made poor choices.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
From the time I can remember, I have always wanted to be a teacher. I used to set my stuffed animals up on my bed like they were my students and play school.
What was your first job?
Admissions at Blue Bayou Water Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Your greatest contribution to the Kingdom of God may not be something you do but someone you raise.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get the privilege of having a front-row seat to watching God transform the hearts and lives of students. I get to see what happens in a kid when they find their identity, their hope, their joy and their peace in their Creator. I get to see them leverage their influence to tell the next generation about the hope they now have in Christ!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You will fail. How you respond to failure will be character defining. Own your failure, take responsibility and refuse to do it the same way again.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This sounds cheesy, but it is my husband, Aaron. He is founding and lead pastor of Coastal Community Church, sits on countless boards of service organizations and constantly leverages his resources to help others. People are drawn to his leadership, authenticity, sense of humor and ability to teach the Bible practically. He previously led a large student ministry and tirelessly offers a listening ear and wisdom when I need direction — or even just to vent. Aaron also balances his role as pastor with his role as a husband and dad remarkably well.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy exercising, taking our two very spoiled dogs on walks with my husband, playing games with my kids and laying in the sun.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have this weird eye twitch when I eat something I really like. Chocolate gets it going every time.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to develop a better system for partnering with parents to help equip them to be the primary disciple-makers in their kid’s life.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Full-time fitness instructor! I love creating workouts that are fun and challenging! I enjoy coaching someone through something that they think there’s no way they can do and then watching them do it! I previously taught cycling, barre, strength and Pilates. My current role doesn’t allow much extra time, but when I can, I pop in to sub at Bent on Healthy Living or Island Boot Camp!
