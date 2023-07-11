Hanna Holliday

Age: 28
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Community development officer
Place of business: Moody Bank
Education: I have my bachelor’s degree in International Business from St. Edward's University. Go Hilltoppers!
Family: Being a BOI (Born on the Island), I am lucky enough to have my immediate family so close to me. My whole family lives on the island and I am blessed to be able to spend so much time with them. Four generations all living within 5 miles of each other. I can't forget about my fiancé, Eric Kleinecke, and my fur babies: Odie and Cali.
Professional responsibilities: My job here at Moody Bank is essentially to be the liaison between our communities' needs and the bank's responsibility to give back. I work with nonprofit organizations to help with any needs they may have, from funding to volunteer needs. I am fortunate to have a job that allows me to be so involved in my community, but I am not only involved in Galveston County communities, I have my hand in six other counties in Texas as well. I have had the honor of creating and maintaining our Moody Bank Cares Program, which is a program that focuses on providing services to low- to moderate-income individuals such as financial literacy classes, food/clothing donations and monetary donations.
Accomplishments/honors: I am a graduate of the 2021 class of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Galveston.
Community involvement: I am a board member on the Galveston Island Meals on Wheels board as well as the Advocacy Center for Children of Galveston County. I am an active member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's C-Crewe Committee. I also regularly volunteer delivering meals every Friday for Galveston Island Meals on Wheels.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I entered my field by complete accident. I never envisioned myself working at a bank, but after graduating college and moving back to Galveston, my dear friend, Lauren Millo, took a chance on me and hired me fresh out of college.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I wanted to be a veterinarian. I have always loved animals and growing up we had just about every animal, so it just felt like the right fit.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a lifeguard at the Galveston Boat Club. Best job ever, I got a great tan that summer!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I think the best advice that I have received is "say yes to things." Yes is a tiny word that can lead to big things. Say it often.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is that it gives me the ability and resources to help individuals in need. I am fortunate enough to be able to get out in my community and find the diverse needs of individuals and locate the tools to help them.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew not to take things so seriously. Working at a bank can be a serious job, but we are at work a majority of our time, so we need to make sure that we are enjoying it while we are there. At Moody Bank, we love to celebrate, so it is great to be able to interact with my coworkers in a more casual setting.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I consider Lauren Millo to be my greatest mentor. She has helped guide me in my career and in my personal life. She started off as my boss here at Moody Bank and has since become a great friend.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I try to workout at least three times a week, mainly to stay active and healthy. Pickleball and walks on the seawall are my two favorites, but I recently started working out at SD Fit-6 and I have fallen in love with the classes and the community there. Outside of working out, you can find me reading a good book or sipping on an iced Texas pecan coffee from Sugar Bean.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Something most people don't know about me is that I am Doc Holliday's great-great-granddaughter.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to keep learning in my field and one day create a bank program that increases financial literacy in our communities.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I have always wanted to own my own business. I think that I would combine my love of traveling and my degree in international business to start my own cultural consulting firm. A girl can dream.
