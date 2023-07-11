Ezreal Garcia

Age: 39
City of residence: Dickinson
Current title: Vice president of government affairs and public relations
Place of business: Community Health Network (MyCHN)
Education: Currently enrolled to complete my BA
Family: Wife, Nydia Garcia; and two children, 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter
Professional responsibilities: Advocate for health care services, expand access to health services and promote innovation in health services.
Accomplishments/honors: My greatest accomplishment is being a husband and a father. Second great accomplishment is being promoted five times within the same organization in 10 years. Third great accomplishment is sitting on seven boards, launching/planting a church and continuing my education all at the same time.
Community involvement: THEWELL.CITY Dickinson, Texas (current); South Belt Ellington Chamber of Commerce, board chairman (current); Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, board chairman (current); Communities In Schools Brazoria County and Southeast Harris County, vice chair (Current); Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, board member (current); Alvin Manvel Chamber of Commerce, board member (current); Pasadena Education Foundation, board member (current); San Jacinto College Education Foundation, board member (current); Texas Association of Community Health Network advocacy co-chair, (current)
Why did you go into your particular field?
Health care was not my initial choice, but it has been something I am very passionate about. Working at Community Health Network has allowed me to discover another side of ministry and community impact beyond we know ministry to be.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a music educator. I love music, and when I discovered band, I knew it was something I really wanted to do.
What was your first job?
My first job ever was working at Whataburger. My first-ever professional job was working in member services at Chocolate Bayou Community Federal Credit Union.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If you do not want to be misunderstood, think before you speak; otherwise, keep your mouth shut. The best professional advice I received was, “Listen, learn and speak when the time is appropriate.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Seeing lives transformed through the services we provide.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known that this too shall pass.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
The greatest mentor that I have is Rebecca Lilley. She has served our community faithfully and with grace.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to cook for my family and friends. I love coffee and piano worship in the morning outside.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I am a pastor. Most people know me in my capacity at Community Health Network, but few know me as pastor.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to learn more about the people I serve and work with. I love leadership and personal growth. I love learning from people around me.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would love to be a chef. I have a passion for seeing people enjoy the food I make.
