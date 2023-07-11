Emily Murello

Age: 26
City of residence: Santa Fe
Current title: Talent specialist
Place of business: Allredi
Education: Diploma – Clear Brook High School
Family: Family to me means everything. My family is made up of people who love, support and guide me in life. I owe who I am to them and continue to grow to the lessons they've each instilled in me. My immediate family is made up of my wonderful husband, John, our sweet 1-year-old Wesley and two rescue dogs. We live in Santa Fe and planted our roots in 2020, buying our first home. When we welcomed Wesley into the world in February 2022 it opened my eyes to a whole new definition of family and perspective on the word. Family has always been a huge part of my life. I truly owe who I've grown to be and am growing to be to my family, whether that be blood-related or through relationships that were built. Each person has helped me along in my career, develop values and create the core pillars of my life.
Professional responsibilities:
• Evaluate the effectiveness of current recruiting strategies, procedures and practices to determine what changes should be made to improve performance.
• Recommend new hires based on candidate qualifications and company needs
• Develop and execute creative recruiting/sourcing strategies to identify qualified candidates for a variety of roles across North America
• Serve as a trusted advisor and business partner to hiring managers, provide guidance and recruitment best practices
• Manage candidate expectations throughout the interview process, keeping them updated on the status and next steps
• Coordinate all aspects of the offer process, including extending offers, negotiating salaries and facilitating start dates.
• Utilize career fairs, social media, networking and other platforms to contact potential candidates and promote the company and build relationships
• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of EEO laws, regulations and guidelines
• Act as a career coach to employees to help them grow in their roles or to take the next step in their career path.
• Create an environment that welcomes all employees to come to me with concerns in their life or professional environment
• Talent and succession planning — Create a plan for when key employees retire or leave the business.
Accomplishments/honors: Toastmasters International — This is an international nonprofit educational club that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. We help people become confident speakers whether that be for an interview, a meeting or the next step in their career. The local club that I belong to is Mainland Toastmasters. We meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. I joined the club several years ago and since then have held multiple roles within the club. In 2021, I was nominated and selected to be club president for the 2022-23 year. This puts me as the youngest club president in the Mainland Toastmasters group history. Prior to that, I held the role of vice president of public relationships.
As president of the Mainland Toastmasters group, I am responsible for seeing over all club meetings and holding regular board meetings to discuss club progress, goals and accomplishments. I also act as a mentor for all members, helping them become confident in their communication, listening and interviewing skills. When I accepted the president role, the club was in danger of not having enough members to stay within guidelines for Toastmasters International and would have had to dissolve. Since being in the role, the club has grown substantially and we have a large group of members from all different walks of life and careers. It's been rewarding to watch the club grow and people of all ages grow in confidence and communication skills. We now have members who have run for roles within local college boards, management roles, political roles and more because of the program giving them courage in their communication and leadership skills.
As vice president of public relationships, I was responsible for our social media and club site. This was a task in itself since the club did not have much of a social media presence. It was my goal and mission to build a publicity program to promote the club and add members from the area to join and learn about the club. As vice president of public relationships, I am the voice of the club for the public and guests that visit our group.
Community involvement: My involvement within the community is with the Mainland Toastmasters group that meets at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. I invite people from the Galveston County area to visit our club and help coach them. In addition, I offer free resume building and help to those starting in their careers or ready to make a move. I also do mock interviews when asked. In addition, I have also hosted multiple donation drives, one for Texas Children’s Hospital and The Bridge.
Texas Children’s Hospital (2022) — I created and hosted a National Teddy Bear Day fundraiser for work and we managed to collect a total of 241 new stuffed bears for the children going through treatments with Texas Children’s Hospital.
The Bridge (nonprofit) (2022) — This is a local crisis, intervention and prevention center for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. They offer refuge and provide tools for men, women and children to rebuild their lives. During the holidays, they request toys and supplies and gift cards for children and adults. This will allow parents to select gifts from "Santa" and children to pick gifts for their parent. I created a fundraiser at work and we were able to donate four large boxes of gifts and over $200 in gift cards.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I honestly stumbled into human resources. I started with a technology company in an HR admin position and learned that HR was more than payroll, benefits and policies. There were so many aspects of HR on the talent side that involved helping people and creating an environment where employees can thrive. That is what prompted me to make the move to the talent side of HR. The opportunity to make an impact on an individual’s life was intriguing to me. I love watching people become successful and grow professionally.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Just like most children who lived close to NASA and spent most of their summers there, I wanted to be an astronaut or be part of the team that trained astronauts for their mission to space.
What was your first job?
I worked as a carhop attendant at Sonic Drive-In.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Listen first, think second and respond third. This has helped me in my career and personal life quite a bit. Being able to fully hear and understand what a person is communicating and not jumping into a response has helped me see things from multiple perspectives and respond clearly and effectively.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Chatting with people from all walks of life, learning what they’re looking for in their career and giving them that stepping stone to their goals.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It’s okay to make mistakes; we are all human. It’s what you do with that mistake that makes the difference. The important thing is to learn from that mistake and how you can prevent it from happening again.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Matt Kelley, vice president of human resources. Matt has more than 10 years of HR experience and has been an empowering coach who has continually encouraged my growth and path to becoming an HR leader. He has taught me that through effective leadership you can move mountains and make a huge impact.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Quality family time. My husband and our 1-year-old son like to spend a lot of time outside playing, working in the garden or spending the day in Galveston.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a love and passion for learning about roses and plants with my husband. We attend classes throughout the year with our Texas Rose Rustlers Group.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to make an impact on people's lives by providing them with opportunities to reach their goals. I also want to continue to advance strategically and mentor new talent specialists like my mentor has for me. I also hope to continue to remove the stigma of “HR is scary and mean.”
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Helping people really is a passion of mine. I would like to explore being a counselor or therapist.
