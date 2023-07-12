Age: 40
City of residence: Pearland
Current title: Executive vice president of lending
Place of business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: I've earned a bachelor's degree of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from LeTourneau University.
Family: My wife of 20 years has been a registered nurse for 21 years and serves as a neonatal ICU nurse at Texas Children's Hospital. Our 16-year-old son and 12- and 6-year-old daughters keep us busy! We love music and all-things outdoors.
Professional responsibilities: My primary responsibility at AMOCO is to provide strategic direction and support for our lending teams. I work closely with our operations team to develop a loan product suite that serves the financial needs of our members. My scope includes all lending products from a credit card to a mortgage loan. I also lead our efforts to improve workflows and system efficiencies internally for our employees.
Accomplishments/honors: AMOCO FCU has consistently been voted as the top mortgage lender in Galveston County for several years. Additionally, I was selected as the RISE Award winner by my AMOCO peers in 2021. "The RISE award recognizes a manager or vice president each year that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and has not only made outstanding contributions to AMOCO, but also consistently lives and breathes our core values or Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence."
Community involvement: In the past, I have served on multiple school district education foundation boards. I have recently presented financial literacy presentations for organizations such as Higher Up Texas. For 20-plus years, I have served as a volunteer musician and worship leader in my local church. I'm also an active volunteer for Pearland High School Band's loading crew.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I started my credit union career as a part-time teller while studying electrical engineering. During that time, I fell in love with finance and the credit union motto of "people helping people." I worked in many different roles at the credit union, but I quickly found that lending was my sweet spot. I enjoy the process of helping people through some of the biggest financial decisions they will make. Helping our members purchase their first car or their dream home is truly a rewarding experience.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My childhood aspirations changed many times, but eventually decided to pursue audio engineering out of high school. I completed an audio engineering degree and began to pursue a degree in electrical engineering with a dream to develop instrument electronics for recording studios and live sound applications.
What was your first job?
My first "real" job was at Joe's Crab Shack as a waiter. I served many tables through my early college years.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My dad once told me, "You have to believe you can be the best before you'll become the best. That confidence in your ability comes through hard work." I've also had multiple mentors tell me that you're only as good as the team you build around you. I've realized the importance of that statement time and time again throughout my career.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part of my job is leading an incredible team every day to accomplish our mission: “Servicing the financial needs of our members.” This happens in many forms. Sometimes it’s simple conversations about how we can make processes and workflows more efficient for our members and team members. Other times, it’s critical conversations about the strategic direction of our departments. I just enjoy the collaboration process of bringing talented minds together to come up with the best possible solutions.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Take good notes! There is a lot to learn from every experience and interaction with leaders around you. Building experience comes from processing and retaining those moments. I wish that I would have realized sooner that flexibility is key for organizational and personal growth. There is often more than one way to solve a problem or achieve a goal.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad is my greatest mentor. He is the hardest working person I know. He leads less by words and more by action. He's also the greatest coach I've ever seen, although it was tough being the son on his baseball team! He's the kind of coach that motivates you to realize there is more inside, but also holds you accountable when you're not getting better.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My absolute favorite thing to do when not working or enjoying family time is fishing. I love the serenity of the ocean and the pursuit of trophy saltwater fish. I also enjoy hunting white tail and axis deer.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am a guitar player and drummer and enjoy making music with family and friends.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I enjoy my current role with AMOCO FCU very much. I want to continue to be part of a great organization that has a clear vision for growth and impact to our communities. I hope to grow in leadership and strategic responsibilities to expand our footprint.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I could choose another career at this point, I would be a college professor teaching real estate and finance.
