Dylan Hartman

Age: 24
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Police corporal
Place of business: University of Houston Police Department
Education: I am a highly accomplished individual with a strong background in law enforcement. I graduated from Texas City High School and successfully completed the Law Enforcement Academy at Galveston College. Currently, I am pursuing my Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice at College of the Mainland. With over 2,597 hours of training, as reported by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and Professional Training, I have acquired an extensive range of specialty certifications. These include, but are not limited to, an Intermediate Peace Officer's License and Intermediate Jailer's License through TCOLE, as well as certifications as a Court Security Officer, Mental Health Officer and Basic Instructor. I am also a certified Marine Safety Enforcement Officer through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. In addition, I hold multiple instructor certifications, such as Taser Energy Weapons Instructor through AXON, Basic Life Support Instructor through the American Heart Association, and Crisis Intervention Training Instructor through Texas Police Trainers. I am proud to be certified through the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program as an Active Shooter Response Level 1 Instructor and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Instructor, demonstrating my commitment to the safety and security of our communities.
Family: Family is a term that encompasses the most important relationships in our lives. It represents the people who we can rely on and turn to in times of joy and in times of hardship. For me, family means love, support and a sense of belonging. It is the place where I feel safe, accepted and understood, no matter what life brings. Growing up, I learned that family doesn't necessarily have to be defined by blood relationships. It can also be found in the friends, mentors and other individuals who we invite into our lives and share meaningful connections with. The bonds we form with these individuals can be just as strong, if not stronger, than those with our biological relatives.
Professional responsibilities: As a peace officer with the University of Houston Police Department, my foremost objective and duty is to uphold and ensure a secure campus environment for our community of students, faculty, staff and visitors. As a supervisor within the Security Services division of the police department, I am entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the daily operations of my shift.
Accomplishments/honors: I am humbled to have been promoted to the rank of police corporal within the University of Houston Police Department. My dedication to service has also led me to serve as a field training officer not only with UHPD, but also with my former agency, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office within the corrections bureau. However, what I consider my most significant achievement is my unwavering commitment to continuously improve myself through professional and educational training. To date, I have completed an impressive 2,597 hours of reported training through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, and have earned numerous instructor and other certifications. One of the most notable of these certifications is my graduation from the First Line Supervisor Institute, a program held by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.
Community involvement: In addition to my law enforcement work, I have also been actively involved in volunteer work. After Hurricane Harvey, I volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross, providing aid and support to those affected by the storm. In the city of Dickinson, I also volunteered my time and efforts to assist families impacted by the disaster. Furthermore, I am passionate about mental health advocacy, and as such, I make it a priority to attend mental health conventions and training sessions. By doing so, I am better equipped to represent the community and advocate for the end of mental health stigmas.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose to pursue a career in law enforcement due to my strong desire to make a meaningful impact in society. Recognizing the prevalent negative perception surrounding law enforcement, which had been observed throughout my childhood and adolescence, I felt compelled to be part of the solution and contribute to the transformation of professional policing. I chose to specialize in school-based law enforcement. By working directly with young adults, I aimed to foster a more positive and constructive viewpoint of law enforcement among the next generation.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I had the dream of becoming a police officer. Like many children, the idea of upholding justice and protecting others captivated my imagination. However, as I grew older, that childhood dream momentarily faded into the background as other interests and possibilities emerged. But sometimes, life has a way of bringing our childhood aspirations back into focus. It was during my exploring of various career paths that I realized my calling in law enforcement.
What was your first job?
My first job was working at Kroger in Texas City as a courtesy clerk (bagger).
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The most valuable advice I have ever received came from my mentor during the final stages of my police academy training. It was a piece of wisdom that has remained etched in my mind. He advised me to maintain an objective perspective in all situations and to consistently uphold what is right.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
One of the aspects of my job that I love is the opportunity to connect with the community I serve. Engaging in meaningful conversations and building bridges with individuals has become my favorite part of the job. The simple pleasure of engaging in casual conversations that goes beyond the boundaries of official duties. Through these interactions, I am able to gain a deeper understanding of the community's needs, concerns and aspirations. Every conversation becomes a chance to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, fostering trust, empathy and mutual respect.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Recognizing that people can be caught in challenging circumstances without being inherently "bad" is a crucial lesson I wish I had known earlier in my career. This understanding allows for greater empathy, compassion and the creation of a supportive environment that uplifts individuals facing difficult situations.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am grateful to have Billy Kilburn in my life. Throughout my professional journey, he has been a constant pillar of support, guiding me through both the ups and downs of my career. His impact goes beyond just helping me navigate professional obstacles. He also has been there for me during personal challenges, providing invaluable guidance and encouragement. From coping with the loss of my work partner to facing difficult decisions, he has consistently shown support and belief in my abilities. He embodies every quality I aspire to emulate in my own career.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not at work, I enjoy engaging in volunteer opportunities within the community. It brings me great joy to contribute my time and effort toward making a positive impact in the lives of others. However, I also appreciate the value of downtime and the opportunity to simply relax and recharge.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Many people are unaware that I made a choice to pursue higher education by just recently returning to college. I have dedicated significant time and effort to furthering my educational journey, seeking to better myself both personally and professionally. In addition to my academic pursuits, I also have accumulated numerous hours of professional training, recorded by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. I find satisfaction in continuously expanding my knowledge and skills through training classes, and I seize every opportunity to participate in them.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Within my career, I aspire to foster personal growth by advancing within my department. I am eager to take on new roles and responsibilities that allow me to expand my skill set and contribute meaningfully to the community. Alongside this, I strive for promotional opportunities that recognize my dedication and potential. As I progress, my primary objective is to continually acquire knowledge and expertise, both within my field and in related areas. By pursuing these goals, I aim to become a well-rounded professional who can make a significant impact and add value to my community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I were unable to pursue law enforcement, I would enjoy working within the mental health field. I have a strong desire to serve as an advocate for individuals facing mental health challenges and to provide support to those in need, and I would focus my time and energy to this.
