C. Tyler Morrison

Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Exercise physiologist
Place of business: The University of Texas Medical Branch; University of Houston-Clear Lake
Education: Master’s degree in Exercise Physiology (strength and conditioning). I am also a Longhorn.
Family: Wife, Sarah; kids, Cooper and Rowan; dogs, Oscar, Lulu and Bodie.
Professional responsibilities: I have a unique position in which I wear many hats and love it. I am employed by UTMB Rehabilitation Services (over 10 years), where I have a post-rehab strength and conditioning program within the Rehab Department at the Primary Care Pavilion. I also perform various outreach opportunities from health fairs to speaking about injury prevention and performance or exercise programming. I collaborate with various departments and organizations. Within my role at UTMB, we have a sports medicine and performance initiative in which we provide community outreach. I am involved with O'Connell Prep, teaching Anatomy & Physiology and running the school’s strength and conditioning programs for all athletes. I also have a role with Galveston College baseball and softball programs working within sports medicine and performance, again through UTMB, where we work in the weight room, monitor the athletes, and provide injury care and treatment as needed. I am also an instructor in the massage therapy program at Galveston College, teaching Kinesiology, Pathology and Anatomy & Physiology. I am a professor at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, currently teaching a Sports Medicine course for our undergrad (Fitness and Human Performance) program. I collaborate with UTMB - SHP to provide video running analysis. I am also in charge of our volunteer program within UTMB Rehab Services. There is also a little bit of data collection for various research projects at UTMB. I am sure there are a few things that are missing, but this covers most of it.
Accomplishments/honors: National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Board Member for the state of Texas. NSCA CSCS and NSCA Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach with Distinction, meaning I have been a strength coach for over a decade. I have also written articles and have been published in The Daily News on several occasions. My major accomplishments, though, are being a coach, teacher and a parent!
Community involvement: Youth coaching for various sports and leagues. I provide presentations to different companies on workplace wellness, ergonomics and injury prevention. I am involved with the school systems any chance I can get. I created an exhibit with the Galveston Children's Museum, The UTMB Sports Medicine and Performance Center … for kids. We provide medical support for various events. I also speak at conferences on topics relevant to the field of strength and conditioning.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I'm a meathead at heart and I love to lift heavy things. I started lifting in middle school, the same reason any young man does … to answer the bench press question. Over the years, I have gained an interest and a greater appreciation for human movement and education. I've always loved the weight room and trying to figure out why we do certain movements and what physiological adaptation is occurring.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always had an interest in the team dynamic of the fire service and the military.
What was your first job?
The City of Bartlett Parks and Recreation Department. I worked on the baseball fields making sure they were playable, adjusting the pitchers mound, dragging the fields, selling concessions, working on irrigation, and I could line the straightest lines to first and third you've ever seen.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My great-grandmother always said, "Love what you do." This stands true in all aspects of life for me. We will invest in the things that are the most meaningful and important to us. This will allow us to be present where we are. I also appreciate "chop wood, carry water" from an old samurai saying.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Where do I begin? I love being a coach, teacher and mentor. I love being in the weight room and around all-things athletics each and every day, along with like-minded people. My position puts me in contact with some of the best student-athletes and the best people in the area!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That failure is OK at times. We have to know that we will never know all the answers or the questions. The journey of learning truly never ends.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Dr. Patrick Riley, a physical therapist who keeps me motivated to lift and learn! Also, my mother, Debbie, for always being there for me and showing me how to keep pressing forward, regardless of the barriers that may be in your way.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
What is relax? Totally kidding! I love family time with my wife, Sarah, and our two boys! Our family time is so important to us and we usually end up doing something sports-related or outside. I also enjoy reading, music and comedy.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
As a child, I was small and shy. I love Taco Bell. I was a drummer in several bands over the years.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Continue to collaborate and network. I always strive to learn and further my education. I also plan to present more at various conferences and clinics in the field of strength and conditioning.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Teaching scuba lessons, probably in the Florida Keys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.