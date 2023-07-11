Brittany Rivers

Age: 34
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Director of community engagement and strategic partnership
Place of business: Galveston County Health District
Education: Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Health, 2015, University of Houston-Clear Lake Master of Public Health, 2022, Lamar University
Family: My family consists of my husband, Charles, and two daughters, Raygan and Ava. In my life I have also met individuals along my journey who have become so close that I consider them family. My family provides me a sense of love, security and unconditional support that have played a significant role in both my personal and professional growth.
Professional responsibilities: Establishes a presence for the organization in targeted communities by engaging multicultural audiences, developing community partnerships, building volunteer capacity, and designing and executing engaging community programs and events. Work with the vulnerable and underserved communities to design an intervention aimed at addressing any identified community need. Develop and implement strategic initiatives that increase stakeholder engagement and clients accessing CHW services. Oversee GCHD Community Health Workers and the Health Equity Department. Collaborate with community partners to successfully plan and execute new and existing outreach events and campaigns (i.e., community outreach events and activities)
Accomplishments/honors: Created/founded Galveston County's Health Equity Advisory Council in 2022. 2022 Leadership Mainland Graduate (Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce)
Community involvement: Young Professionals of Texas City and La Marque Council (TCLM Chamber of Commerce) which includes volunteering, planning and hosting events for up-and-coming young professionals. Volunteering at my church (Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock) as a youth teacher.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into public health because I initially wanted to be an epidemiologist and investigate diseases and outbreaks. Soon after realizing my passion for people and relationship building, I knew I wanted to do more and fell in love with community health promotion.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I always dreamed of becoming an elementary school teacher.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a cashier at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ in La Marque. They hired me the day I turned 16.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received was, “Work hard in silence. Let your success be your noise.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is engaging with members of the community and local organizations by focusing on building trust between them and my agency.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish someone had told me that sometimes you win and sometimes you learn. Everything will not always go as planned, but if the plan doesn't work, change it, not the goal you had in mind.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is my sister Chrystal. She is a passionate community leader who always shows empathy and a positive attitude while serving her community through leadership and community service. She has been my cheerleader, my prayer partner, my motivator and a shoulder to lean on during the ups and downs of my career and personal life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
For relaxation, I love to go on cruises, take my children to the movies, bowling with my husband and getting relaxation massages.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love watching “Golden Girls.”
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow in my career by challenging myself to learn new skills that I recognize as weaknesses and using them to advance.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I was not doing community engagement right now, I would be a social services worker. I love connecting individuals to resources in the community and helping them overcome barriers that may stall them from achieving greatness or health equity.
