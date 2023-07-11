Brian Schwenk

Age: 29
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Director of property and project management; Realtor
Place of business: Coldwell Banker TGRE
Education: Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with minor in Environmental Sustainability, Philadelphia University
Family: I live in the San Jacinto neighborhood of Galveston with my partner, Jake, and two dogs: Gamgee, a 6-year-old Boston Terrier, and Dobby, a 3-year-old rat terrier mix.
Professional responsibilities: As a Realtor, I guide individuals through the process of buying, selling and leasing residential and commercial real estate throughout Galveston County, which is no small task I might add. It is crucial to have a seasoned professional in the industry advocate for and represent your best interests when dealing in real estate, especially in a place like Galveston, which is extremely unique compared to other parts of Texas. We have design guidelines, historic restrictions, easements, as well as insurance policies and requirements that are different than everywhere else in the state. As director of property and project management for Coldwell Banker TGRE, I oversee the leasing, tenant relations and maintaining of about 25 residential units at this time, along with the assistance of our trade partners (plumbers, electricians, HVAC, etc.) to keep the properties in good working shape.
Accomplishments/honors: I was awarded and recognized by Coldwell Banker corporate as an International Sterling Society real estate agent for 2022 for the number of transactions I completed. That distinction places me in the top 16 percent of Coldwell Banker agents globally, of which there are over 100,000 CB agents worldwide. Since I joined Coldwell Banker TGRE in January 2022, I have grown our property management business by 40 percent.
Community involvement: I am on the board of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association. I am on the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's C-Crewe (young professionals organization) Board.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I feel that I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit. When I was younger, I was a caretaker for a neighbor's property, I pet sat, did landscaping, tutored middle school students, and I was a "manny" for a family of four kids — all while in high school! My college training landed me working as a construction project engineer and later a project manager. Transitioning in 2021 into real estate allowed me to marry my entrepreneurship with my love of building construction, design and customer service.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was child, I wanted to be an architect. I was constantly drawing floorplans and buildings, and building structures with blocks and Legos.
What was your first job?
My first job I was a home caretaker for a neighbor who moved out of the country for several years for work. I mowed the lawn, raked the leaves, shoveled the snow (I grew up in New York), ran the water, painted, landscaped, you name it! My first "real job" I was a project engineer for a large commercial general contractor.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If you have a passion for something you want to pursue, find and focus on the reasons why you should do it, not the reasons why you shouldn't. Make a plan with actionable steps to achieve it and don't look back.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite things about my job are being able to see and become intimately familiar with the wide variety of architecture found in Galveston, educating folks on what our little island offers, and making what can be a very stressful experience of buying, selling or leasing property as smooth and pleasant as possible.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Careers are not linear and can take you many different directions. Nurturing professional relationships with folks in other industries is important even if they do not directly affect your job. They can provide valuable insight and mentorship from a different perspective, helping eliminate "blind spots" that you may have.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is my uncle, Tom Schwenk. He has played an important role in my life from day one as he is my godfather. Growing up, he was always the fun, "cool" uncle who visited from out of town. As I grew older, we became closer and he is someone who has always showed up for me as a pillar of support and encouragement in good times and bad, both personally and professionally. I am fortunate that I now get to work with him every day since I transitioned into real estate as he is my broker.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Playing with my two dogs Gamgee and Dobby, walking around my neighborhood at sunset admiring the historic homes, meeting friends and family for dinner at one of the countless local restaurants in Galveston.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I lived in Spain for a year after high school before starting college. In college, I studied abroad in Shanghai, China. I love to travel and experience our global history, culture and cuisine. I've visited 19 countries and counting!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to grow my professional connections and network throughout Galveston County to become a leader in the local real estate market. I hope to obtain my broker's license over the next several years as I become more adept in the quantity and type of transactions I complete. I hope to further expand and continually improve the property management experience we offer to our client base. Longer term, I would like to utilize my construction management background to start doing small-scale real estate development.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I have long been interested in urban planning as it relates to sustainability. It's fascinating to study how people interact with the built environment and how the built environment shapes our habits. Better designed cities lead to a healthier population that better manages its resources.
