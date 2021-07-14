Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Director, Center for Academic Learning Support
Place of Business: Texas A&M University at Galveston
Education: I earned my bachelor’s degree in Studio Art and Design from the University of Notre Dame, and my master’s degree in Higher Education from the University of Pennsylvania. I am currently working on my doctorate in Leadership and Learning in Organizations from Vanderbilt University, with a plan to finish in Fall 2022! I strongly believe in the transformational power of higher education, in every form it may take, and have found my passion in helping other students find the best pathway to their goals.
I am also a strong proponent of study abroad for anyone who is able to pursue it; I spent my junior year of high school as an exchange student in Australia, spent a summer studying in London during my undergraduate, went to South Africa to do research during my master’s program, and have also completed graduate coursework in Scotland.
Family: My husband, Bill, and I have two children: Dean, age 5, and Tilly, age 2. We also have two dogs, Wednesday, a Beagle, and Winston, a wire fox terrier. Bill and I have been married just over 10 years now, and have enjoyed a lot of adventures in that time, living in Austin, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia, prior to settling in this area. We have both worked in Galveston for several years now; Bill is a math teacher at Ball High School. We have been commuting from Pearland, but we both just increasingly felt like our life and our “people” were here on the island.
The fact that Dean will be starting kindergarten next fall is what finally really pushed us to take the leap and move down to Galveston a couple of months ago. We are so excited that our kids will grow up here, immersed in the Galveston culture, and a part of the community. Dean and Tilly both currently attend the Children’s Coalition of Galveston, which has been absolutely amazing, and Dean will start next year at Oppe Elementary School - go Dolphins!
Professional Responsibilities: As the director of the Center for Academic Learning Support (CALS) at Texas A&M University at Galveston, I am honored to lead a team of amazing staff and student workers who run a full suite of academic support services on the campus. Our department is unique in the breadth and connectivity of the programs and services we encompass, all with a goal of fostering student success. The CALS department encompasses roughly 12 program areas, including academic advising and coaching, course support and guided group study, writing and multimedia support, transition programming, and specialized support for first generation students. We also oversee the campus’s First Year Experience program, called Hullabaloo U, which supports the transition of every incoming freshman student through specialized learning communities; I have enjoyed the opportunity to teach one of our Hullabaloo U courses over the past couple of years.
One amazing thing about working on a small campus like TAMUG is that I get the opportunity to really engage with student success on both the micro and macro levels. I meet with a broad range of students one-on-one for academic advising, while also helping to shape vision and process at a high level. I think that range really helps our department, and campus in general, stay highly student-centered.
Accomplishments/Honors: I won the 2019 COO’s Meritorious Service Award for Outstanding Student Relations, and in 2020 I led a team that won the state-level TEXAAN Outstanding Innovative Advising Technology Award. My team and I also won first place for the Image of Service in the TAMU Vision 2030 Impact Hackathon in 2020. I was the lead applicant for the 2018-2020 Diversity Matters Seed Grant, which was selected for funding, allowing us to develop a new orientation program for a targeted group of first-generation students.
My greatest professional accomplishment, though, is really just having the opportunity to help students get where they want to go. Some students come into college with a very firm plan and stick to it with no issues. Most, though, are not that straightforward! A lot of students come in without a real goal - or with a goal that they quickly realize isn’t quite right for them, or one that seems completely out of reach. I love helping them explore and connect the dots as they move through their program. When I can help students process through their situation and discover something new about themselves, or when I can provide them with a piece of information that gets them one step further along their path, it is the most gratifying part of my day!
Community Involvement: I have extremely rich engagement with my community on the TAMUG campus specifically, but I am so excited to finally be living in Galveston so I can get more engaged in the broader community! I am eager to expand my involvement in the K-12 education space locally, both as a parent volunteer for my children as well as through professional partnerships. I begin working on my doctoral capstone project this summer, which will involve working with local partners to develop programming at the high school level.
I have had the opportunity to serve on the State Employee Charity Campaign on my campus in the past, which allowed me to learn about, and help generate support for, an array of local non-profit organizations. It is deeply inspiring to see the tremendous scope of charitable work done within the Galveston community.
I also love the rich art scene on the island, and am a member of the Galveston Art League. I don’t find as much time to make art as I used to, but I still occasionally finish a piece and love that the Art League provides me an avenue for displaying them.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Like many who work in higher education, I just wanted to stay in school forever. It really feels like a life hack that I am getting paid to be at college rather than the other way around. College was a very transformational experience for me, and I love that I now get to help others going through that experience.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I always knew I wanted to do something creative. The specific career shifted around (artist, fashion designer, architect), but the opportunity to create really captivated me. Once I was heading to college (at University of Notre Dame — go Irish), I settled on graphic design for my major. While I no longer work primarily in design, I am so incredibly thankful for the skills I developed in that area. I have found creative problem solving, design and systems thinking, and communication skills to be valuable tools no matter the professional field.
What was your first job?
I got my first job at age 16, as a sales associate at Hastings Entertainment in my hometown of Ardmore, Oklahoma. I already spent a lot of my free time hanging out there, so it was great getting paid for it. I had several other part-time jobs through high school and college, including stints at The Gap, Sbarro, the Tulsa Zoo and several summers as a camp counselor. Following college, my first “professional” job was as a visual editor for an online publishing firm.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Give everyone the benefit of the doubt.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
College students are universally in a place of transition. The circumstances might be very different from student to student, but they are all in school working to get somewhere different from where they started. I love that I get to be a small part of their journey. It is exciting every time I help a student discover a major they are excited for, plan out their courses or just fix some small problem they walked in with. I work with a lot of students right as they are starting on campus, and it is sometimes shocking to see those same students a few months later. The way many students really grow into themselves over the first year or two of college is a delight to see!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known how far confidence and determination can get you. Early in my career, I had a fear of failure that kept me from really setting my sights high or taking on challenges. I am so thankful that I did ultimately find myself in a career I am passionate about, but I often look back and wish I had taken more chances earlier on.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been tremendously lucky to have a number of outstanding mentors throughout my life. The person who really got me started on my current professional trajectory was Dr. Anita Mastroieni, the supervisor of my graduate assistantship during graduate school at University of Pennsylvania. Anita taught me a tremendous amount about being a professional in higher education, and really helped me figure out not just “what” I wanted to do but the more critical “why” that I could continually align my career to. Here at Texas A&M Galveston, I have had the privilege of working under Dr. Donna Lang for several years now; I definitely would not be where I am if not for her mentorship and support.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
On the rare occasion that I make time, art is definitely my favorite relaxation activity. I love to dabble across 2-D media — oil painting, water color, photography, printmaking — really just whatever I can make space for. I used to show regularly at the Galveston Art League, and hopefully, I can get back into the habit again soon. Honestly, though, most of my time outside of work is spent doing school work (just one year to go until I have my doctorate from Vanderbilt University) and enjoying time with my husband and our amazing kids: Dean, 5, and Tilly, 3.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am not at all a morning person. If left to my own devices, I would probably sleep until noon every day.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I always strive to stay open to whatever opportunities present themselves, which doesn’t always mean a direct forward trajectory. It is very important to me to continue learning and growing, and I hope to consistently expand my scope and ability for supporting others and generating positive change. The exact role or format I do that within, though, could be a lot of things. I do absolutely love being at TAMUG, though, so I don’t foresee that changing anytime in the near future.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I love to travel and experience new places, and I think it would be so much fun to be in a career that includes a lot of international travel. As a student, I took every opportunity to study abroad, spending time in Australia, England, the Netherlands, South Africa and Scotland. I loved the opportunity that they gave me to really get to know a place, beyond a typical vacation. I don’t know what job might give me that same sort of opportunity to get to know a lot of places; perhaps some sort of international consulting position. At this point in my life, though, it would also have to pay enough that I could afford to bring my family everywhere with me.
