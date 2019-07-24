Gardy Garcia

Age: 33
City of residence: League City
Current title: Radio station manager
Place of business: KHEA Radio/Abundant Life
Education: Master's of Technical Communication from Arizona State University
Family: Married to Jennifer Garcia; two children: son, Kellen, 6, and daughter, River, 2
Professional responsibilities: Managing operations for the radio station, morning show personality on Kickstart with Gardy and Curt (Curt is a huge asset to KHEA and a good friend), social media administrator, involved in music leadership, DelTigre apparel brand founder and designer, content curator for Abundant Life’s media department
Accomplishments/honors: Helped create format and launch KHEA Radio, completed two college degrees, written and recorded musical albums, had the opportunity to tour nationally as a professional musician, been involved with missions and nonprofits efforts through Abundant Life since my teenage years.
Community involvement: Helped promote nonprofit, community events and local businesses. Also had the opportunity to create partnerships with Galveston county cities including LaMarque (i.e. “Shine On LaMarque,” which promotes local businesses and city growth). Raised money, spread awareness and donated toys to The Birthday Joy Program. Partnered with Abundant Life to serve hundreds of pregnant mothers through the church’s Community Baby Shower. I am very honored to be a part of the church’s outreach and community involvement programs that put forth a tremendous effort for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Our team gives away hundreds of toys to children during Christmas, meals for families at Thanksgiving and Christmas, school supply drive through the children’s ministry, and overall promotion to the community for all of the Abundant Life outreach efforts.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into this field by what seemed like accident at first. I have a background in music, and radio seemed to make sense. Now I know that it was meant to be.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I had the desire to go into something that had to do with science. As I got older, I wanted to become a rock star.
What was your first job?
My first job was being a lifeguard in a subdivision in League City.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Just because you can do something, it doesn’t mean you should.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
No two days are the same. I get to meet different people every day and learn their stories.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don’t be afraid to try new things. If something doesn’t work, it’s okay to adjust and keep moving forward.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad has been the best example for me throughout my life. He led by example and has worked extremely hard every day of his life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I am usually asleep, or hanging out with my beautiful wife and amazing kids. Even when I am out of town, I’m usually itching to get back so I can get back to work. I love my job. When I’m relaxing, I’m usually thinking and planning KHEA Radio things.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have won national competitions for cloth doll making.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope for my career to move onward and upward. Spreading positivity and a message of hope around the world.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be writing, recording and playing music full time.
