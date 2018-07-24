Whitney Ziegler

Age: 33
City of residence: Dickinson
Current title: Human resource and safety manager
Place of business: A&A Machine and Fabrication, LLC
Education: Associate of Art from College of the Mainland; Bachelor of Science Business – Human Resource Management from Western Governors University of Texas; Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University of Texas
Family: Mother, Amy Townsend; stepdad, Jimmy Corn; fur baby, Molly
Professional responsibilities: Areas of responsibility include organizational planning and development, regulatory compliance, recruiting and staffing, performance management and improvement, employee orientation and training, employee relations, employee communications, compensation, benefits, create and implement an employee wellness program, safety and health, and employee services and counseling. I also assist and advise senior management on human resources issues.
Accomplishments/honors: 2017 CIGNA Well-Being Award winner for Outstanding Culture of Well-Being; 2017 Certificate of Excellence from Go Healthy Houston – Healthy at Work; 2015 graduate of Leadership Mainland
Community involvement: Member of the Texas City Jaycees; board member of the CIGNA We're Healthy Together Committee; volunteer and active member of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce; United Way Allocation Committee board member; mentor for the LEADS program through Texas City ISD
Why did you go into your particular field?
Prior to working in human resources, I worked in customer service, which I enjoyed. Then A&A Machine & Fabrication gave me the opportunity to begin working in human resources, supporting my internal customers, the employees, which I love.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a teacher.
What was your first job?
A cashier at Ziegler's Foods in Dickinson.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Stay in school and always continue to learn.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Helping employees, my wide range of job duties and there’s never a dull moment.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew sooner how important networking is and how I would build lasting friendship, both personal and professional.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My Mom was my greatest mentor; she was my support system, my backbone, and my friend. I also would have never survived college without her proofing my papers.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I hang out with my friends and family and, if there is time, relax on the couch and watch my shows with my dog, Molly.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m handy, I can fix just about anything around my home.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I plan to continue to learn and expand my role in my current position at A&A, which is an excellent company to work for and a great place to stay.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Vacationing in Hawaii – ALOHA!
