Robert Bouvier

Age: 23
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Business owner
Place of business: Hey Mikey's Ice Cream
Education: One year in the business program at Dean College in Franklin, Mass.
Family: Micheal Bouvier, Kathryn Bouvier and Peter Bouvier
Professional responsibilities: Head of production for our wholesale operation and retail as well; head of sales; manager for both locations; event coordinator
Accomplishments/honors: Winner of Epicurean twice – Best Newcomer/Best Dessert; winner of Texas City Taste of the Town; winner of Readers Choice Best Ice Cream in Galveston three years in a row; member of the National Ice Cream Retailers Association
Community involvement: Helped fund the new kitchen for Ball High School; Servaloution volunteer with Coastal Community Church; Galveston Urban Ministries; helped with the Special Olympics
Why did you go into your particular field?
I'm a firm believer in doing what you love to do with passion and the rest will come. Ice cream makes me happy. Also I love how close this business has made my family. Each struggle makes us stronger.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid, I wanted to be a chef on "Iron Chef," after watching my parents make a meal for the family and studying them. The family would watch an episode and see what craziness these amazing chefs would come up with.
What was your first job?
My first actual job was a door-to-door vacuum salesmen for a year. I learned more in that year on the job than I could have ever imagined. I learned how to sell anything, how to be a boss and, most importantly, I learned a lot about my self.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My grandfather says "You can either lead, follow or get out of the way. Anything else is foolish." Bob Hartman. He's one of my favorite people.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The community it has created for my family, friends and the city of Galveston. It is pretty special to be a part of something that brings smiles and joy to all, also the making of the ice cream and coming up with new flavors with my father is a very good time. You could say that's how the Bouviers bond.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew to take criticism as a tool to better myself and not dwell on the mistakes as much as I did. It's always better to see a positive in any situation and grow.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad he is a great human being who has never let an obstacle get in his way. He always pushes through. I know how to be a father, boss and leader because of him. If you know Mike Bouvier, you know exactly what I'm talking about. And if you don't, he would love to meet you with a big smile on his face. Just because that's what kind of person he is.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
If I'm not working, you can find me out in the bay wake-boarding.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I played soccer from when I was 10 all the way through college as a center back.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope that one day Hey Mikey's is a household name that brings happiness and eager taste buds all over Texas.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would still be in sales, probably real estate. I enjoy the rush of selling, and any job I get to know new people and talk to them, I'm game for.
