John Prochaska

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Assistant professor
Place of business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Doctor of Public Health, Texas A&M University Health Science Center; Master of Public Health, Texas A&M University Health Science Center; Bachelor of Science – Biomedical Science, Texas A&M University
Family: Jennifer Prochaska, wife; Daniel Prochaska, son
Professional responsibilities: My primary responsibility is conducting public health research aimed at improving the health and livability of communities. I am also responsible for training the next generation of public health researchers and practitioners, where they learn (among other things) their civic responsibility to give back (in terms of time, service and financial commitments) to the communities they will eventually serve.
Accomplishments/honors: Distinguished Teaching Award, UTMB Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; Delta Omega, National Public Health Honor Society; Dean's Award for Excellence in Research; proud father of an amazing son; proud husband of the most wonderful wife
Community involvement: Current — Past-chair, REACH (Research, Education, and Community Health Coalition) of Galveston County; secretary, Board of Directors, Moody Early Childhood Center; member, Board of Directors, Galveston County Mutual Assistance Partnership. Past — Member, Board of Directors, United Way of Galveston; secretary, City of Galveston Families, Children and Youth Board; member, Galveston Economic Development Partnership Housing and Real Estate Committee; ex-officio member, City of Galveston Neighborhood Master Plan Steering Committee; member, Galveston Economic Development Partnership GIS Consortium
Why did you go into your particular field?
From a very early age, I dreamed of being a small-town country doctor. Everything about the human body fascinated me. But, while I was in college and had the opportunity to shadow physicians in their practice, I began to wonder, why were their patients sick to begin with. This led me to the field of public health — the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities, which (in part) aims to keep (or delay) people from getting sick (or sicker) to begin with.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I had an annoyingly broad range of interests, but I always came back to the idea of wanting to help those who were sick. In my head, this meant becoming a small-town general practice doctor (although physical therapy had my eye for some time, as well).
What was your first job?
My first job was mowing lawns in my childhood neighborhood. I would regularly mow a few of the empty lots, as well as the neighbor’s yard across the street. I’d also took care of the neighbor’s dog when they went on their vacations.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
There are three pieces of advice I carry with me every day. One, from my junior high school principal: “Take each day one day at a time.” From my eighth-grade coach and later mentor in high school: “It’s not the strongest, but those that best adapt, that survive.” Finally, from my father (quoting my great-grandfather): “If you don’t have something positive to say, it’s often best to not say anything.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Every morning, I get to walk onto a campus with some of the most amazing and talented people who work every day to ensure that our patients, our community, our state, our nation and the entire world are as healthy as possible, are protected from the threats of disease, and are able to live in healthy environments. Then, later in the day, I’ll probably have the chance to interact with some of our numerous community partners, all of whom are working just as tirelessly and doing just as incredible work. Because I have the privilege of being able to work with all of these fantastic people, I consider myself blessed.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I think what I really underestimated in the beginning was the value of relationships. Building strong and lasting relationships with as many different people is as important as the skills and education you gain while in school. Also, keep reading and learning. Learning truly never ends unless you let it.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There are dozens of people who I’ve considered mentors throughout my life, but at the root of all my accomplishments was the foundation laid by my parents and grandparents. They all were my first and longest-serving mentors. Without their guidance, advice, teachings, role modeling and love, I would not be remotely the person I am today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I treasure the time I get to spend with my wife and son, whether it be at one of our outstanding local parks, Moody Gardens, the Children’s Museum, Rosenberg Library, watching the Galveston Beach Band, strolling around the shops downtown, enjoying a treat from PattyCakes or MOD, or just hanging out at home. Special treats are those rare opportunities to get together with my broader family.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I keep small rocks, shells or pebbles from places that I’ve visited on my desk as reminders of my hikes, dives and adventures.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
One awesome aspect of being a faculty member is that you are constantly growing and there are so many opportunities to shape how you grow in your career. It’s hard to predict exactly what my career will look like 20 years from now, but I am working to ensure that I’ll still be focused on ensuring a healthy Galveston, a healthy Texas, a healthy United States, and a healthy world. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my colleagues, community partners, leaders, family and friends as I move forward down this path.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Living the life of Bob Philips on Texas Country Reporter or Chet Garner on The Day Tripper. Learning about and sharing the highlights of all of the small towns across Texas and the stories of those who live there.
