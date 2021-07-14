Age: 33
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Detective
Place of Business: La Marque Police Department
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice
Family: I have a fiancé and a 9-month-old baby
Professional Responsibilities: I am over crimes against children, internet crimes against children, family violence cases and over sex offender registry for the city of La Marque.
Accomplishments/Honors: Bachelor's degree. Two Officer of the Year awards.
Community Involvement: Involved with Back to School Bash for the community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
To learn and grow as a person and professional and to help those who have been victims of crimes.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Either a teacher or a police detective.
What was your first job?
I worked for Luna's Mexican Restaurant.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always treat others as you would want to be treated, and don't let your personal opinions interfere when a job needs to be done.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Working with different people and learning new and different ways of interacting with people.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To always push through, train more and continue education past what is expected.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I don't have a specific person, but anyone close to me who has made an impact in my life to be a better person and do good by people. Never judge anyone because of their circumstances. We are all people of God, and we each go through different trials in our lives.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy family time with my baby, fiancé, siblings and other family.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. My passion is working cases that involve children because we, as adults, have to protect the innocent children who don't have a voice.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to advance and provide better opportunities for those who can't seem to find their way to do something they love. Never let anyone tell you that you can't do something. Only you know how strong you are and what you are capable of.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be in a teaching environment with children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.