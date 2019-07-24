William Kreuzer

Age: 26
City of residence: League City
Current title: Construction cost analyst
Place of business: St. Vincent De Paul Disaster Services
Education: Jackson High School (Jackson Township, Ohio)
Family: Currently in a relationship with a local professional raised in the Friendswood area. My mother and father Fred and Danielle Kreuzer are both retired from the state of Ohio. I have two nieces, Penelope and Maxine, who are the highlights of my world and do not get to see enough of since my move to Houston 19 months ago.
Professional responsibilities: My current responsibilities as a construction cost analyst are to walk through residential structures destroyed by Hurricane Harvey and create cost estimates of the repairs needed. My reports are then used to leverage repair and rebuild programs in the area to facilitate and assist in the recovery process in Galveston and Matagorda counties. Since my time in Texas, I have visited and evaluated around 300 residential structures.
Accomplishments/honors: Since my feet hit the ground in Texas, I have tried to be a relentless humanitarian, using my skills and knowledge in absolutely any way they are needed. Currently, I have managed six volunteer remodel projects in Galveston County that were focused on returning veterans to their homes. I also have recently been recognized by Rotary District 5890 for all of my help throughout the year with the youth exchange program.
Community involvement: Member of Seabrook Rotary Club and Rotary District 5890 Youth Exchange Committee Member; Student facilitator during the inaugural 2019 Houston Youth Peace Conference; Member of SERVE (veteran help group in which veteran organizations group together to help veterans with any service they may need; freelance volunteer remodel coordinator helping in categories of veteran care, disaster recovery and many other areas; member of The Bay Area Alliance for youth and families
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have been involved with remodel and construction from a very young age. Through my parents' experience in real estate and their tenure of being landlords, I developed countless tradesman skills. These skills and knowledge of the trade led me to the field of long-term disaster recovery. The journey to where I am at started in Canton, Ohio, where I was born and raised. Having a construction background, I watched the destruction of Hurricane Harvey and knew I had to get down here as soon as possible. I knew the skills I had accumulated over the past 25 years were going to be crucial in the rehabilitation process. And I couldn't just sit around and hope for recovery — I wanted to be that hope. So, I packed up and traveled 1,300 miles to Houston, not knowing a single soul. Once I arrived in Seabrook, I took to Craigslist to find anyone who needed an extra hand. Within a short time, I was hired with a remodeling contractor and began running a remodel crew. I also joined the Seabrook Rotary, where I met a man named Rob Hefener, who invited me to join a group called SERVE. SERVE is a coalition comprised of veteran service organizations that come together to find solutions for veterans in need. Through this, I have contributed countless volunteer hours to getting veterans back into their homes. Because of these efforts, I was recruited as a construction cost analyst for St. Vincent de Paul Disaster Services. And I plan to stay in this field for a very long time.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, my main goal was to always be a hard worker.
What was your first job?
At 16, my first job was a cook at KFC.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice advice I ever received was from a pastor in Jackson Township, Ohio, and he told me, "You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of anyone else."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part of my job is to be out in the community every day, and seeing the look on people's faces when they find out you might be able to help them.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I would've known the amount of people, even now, two years removed from the disaster, who are still recovering. I wish I would've been more prepared to see the numerous of families still living in unlivable conditions.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mom. She has loved and supported me unconditionally. She has guided and instilled in me respect, honesty and the skill of adaptability.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, you can find me trying new restaurants, boating, golfing or volunteering — sometimes all in the same day!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don't know that I am a Matthew McConaughey. My most recent work was recording a radio commercial for The Boaters' Resale Shop of Texas.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continuously gain knowledge and experience while helping people.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do exactly what i'm doing now, I know that I would still be helping people in some way or another.
