Hassan Mustafa

Age: 34
City of residence: League City
Current title/place of business: Chief deputy, Galveston County Constable’s Office – Precinct 2
Education: Ball High School; Galveston College; Texas A&M Commerce (currently enrolled)
Family: I am a third-generation police officer. My grandfather, Raja Bashir Ahmed, and my father, Raja Mahmood ul Hassan, both were police officers. I have three brothers: Hashim Mustafa, Haris Mustafa and Waris Mustafa. They all live in Galveston County. My wife’s name is Tamkanat Ahsan, children are Muhammed Wali Mustafa, 3, and Mir Murad Mustafa, 9 months old.
Professional responsibilities: I am currently serving as a chief deputy with Galveston County Constable’s Office – Precinct 2. My job duties include daily operations of the constable’s office and supervising deputy constables; executing writs of possession, execution; serving orders of protection, civil and criminal subpoenas and warrants; providing judicial security to justice courts; conducting sales of levied property; patrol the precinct along with other things.
Accomplishments/honors:
• 2010 – Galveston College Dean’s List
• 2011 – Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
• 2014 – Who’s Who In American Junior Colleges
• 2019 – Texas A&M Commerce President’s List
• 2019 – Deputy of the Year (50 Club of Galveston County)
• Police Chief’s Commendation
• Medal of Valor
• Life Saving Award
• 2015-2019 – I served as the president of Galveston Police Officer’s Union for multiple terms and also served as the trustee for Galveston Police Officer’s Pension Fund.
• 2013-2019 – Director of Security at San Luis Resort.
Community involvement:
I have been involved in Texas Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser, volunteer at Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, Shriners Hospital during its annual event and Yaga’s Wild Game and BBQ Cook-off.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I feel like it is a great honor to wear a badge every day – the excitement associated with the job unlike sitting in a cubicle at the office. I enjoy the fact that each day will be different and no two days will be alike and, most importantly, to be able to help someone that cannot help themselves.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always wanted to be a police officer.
What was your first job?
Retail.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My father always said, "Do not every forget your roots."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The adrenaline rush and the camaraderie.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You are always under a microscope.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I consider my parents to be my greatest mentors. My parents always said to always do the right thing even when it may not be the most popular thing to do and always remember your roots.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I enjoy spending time with my family, especially my two sons.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am always thinking.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Always learn more, make myself more desirable and train future police officers.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would have been an attorney maybe.
