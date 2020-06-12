Good evening.
I have always been privy to this idea that a state of wonder is a state of mind, that with each moment, we have the opportunity to be inspired by all that which surrounds us, to direct our gazes to the stars in wonderment, to dream unabashedly, to ask yet another question in our brimming curiosity.
As you grow older, however, expectations, growing responsibilities, and the sharp edge of reality make it harder to be inspired. The stars get harder to see, and the world loses its grandeur. It was Carl Sagan who said that, “in our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.” In that vein, I urge you to harness any anger, fear, or dissatisfaction that you may have and use it as a fuel for change. Responsibility need not always be a burden; it can be an honor. So should you be just a drop in a vast and limitless ocean, I hope you cause wide ripples. Should you be just one star in an infinite sky, I hope your brilliance warms someone’s skin.
You are capable of so much more than you believe. Your voice is powerful. Use it. Your mind is capable. Nourish it with wonder, understanding, and empathy.
I also hope, more than anything, that you in your haste do not neglect the bird’s song. I hope that the world never loses its magic for you. We are innately curious beings. We crave not just knowing but understanding, so never fear asking courageous questions or challenging yourself and others. Dream boldly and always endeavor to learn anything and everything about anything and everything. The world is not yours for the taking; it is your home to protect and respect and learn from. So open your minds in wonder, for there is so, so much to discover.
The class of 2020 has exhibited exceptional perseverance and relentlessness. I do not doubt that you will become remarkable agents of change, progress, and innovation. I would be remiss, however, to discount the enormous hand that the unyielding support from our absolutely incredible friends, families, teachers, and faculty has played in this. It is a testament to your commitment and zest that we are here. To my own family and friends, I must say how proud I am to call you my own and how grateful I am for you. To our teachers and counselors, and staff, I thank all of you wholeheartedly for your dedication and for being the incredible images we strive to build ourselves from.
And with that, I must leave you all with some borrowed words from Malala Yousafzai: “Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.”
Congratulations class of 2020. We did it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.