Brandon Goodwin

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Assistant professor of Dermatology and Dermatopathology, UTMB Departments of Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Education:
• Dermatopathology Fellowship, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
• Dermatology Residency, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
• Internship Internal Medicine, Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana
• Doctor of Medicine, University of South Alabama College of Medicine, Mobile, Alabama
• Bachelor of Science in Biology, Pre Health Emphasis, Spring Hill College, Mobile, Alabama
Family: My Galveston family includes my wonderful girlfriend, Janice Wilson, a fellow UTMB dermatologist and dermatopathologist, and my spunky blue-heeler/chihuahua mix ("heelhuahua") Galveston County shelter dog, Shiner-Blue Goodwin. I am the second youngest of seven children to my parents, William Goodwin and Maureen Goodwin. My older brothers are Sean, Keith and Greg Goodwin. My sisters are Kelly, Corrie and Katie Goodwin. The "Goodwin Gang" was raised in Mobile, Alabama, and is currently spread across the U.S. in the cities of Galveston, Texas; San Diego, California; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Auburn, Alabama; and Mobile, Alabama.
Professional responsibilities: As an assistant professor in the departments of dermatology and dermatopathology at UTMB, my primary responsibilities are taking care of the dermatological needs and health of my patients. My clinical practice focuses on general adult and pediatric dermatology, melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer prevention and treatment, complex medical dermatology, alopecia and dermatopathology. As a dual-boarded dermatologist and dermatopathologist, I incorporate my microscopic knowledge of the skin while seeing patients in the clinic every day. I enjoy applying clinical-pathological correlation to strive for accurate diagnoses and optimal patient care.
As the medical director of the UTMB Health Galveston dermatology clinics and the assistant lab director of the UTMB dermatopathology laboratory, I am responsible for the day-to-day operations of the clinic and lab. The sum of all the various administrative tasks involved in these job titles strive to meet the highest standards of clinical and service quality for all of our dermatology patients at UTMB.
Outside of my clinical, patient and administrative responsibilities, I find teaching the residents, fellows and medical students as one of the most rewarding aspects of my career at UTMB. I also am involved in medical research and education with many publications in peer-reviewed medical journals and poster/podium presentations at regional, national and international medical conferences in the field of dermatology.
• Annual Dermatopathology Board Review Course, 2018, 2019
• UTMB Outpatient Clinical Productivity Work Team committee, 2019
• Dermatopathology Faculty, two dermatopathology fellows per year
• Dermatology Faculty, instruction of 12 dermatology residents
• Facilitator, Practice of Medicine III, 2016-2017
• Facilitator, Practice of Medicine IV, 2017-2018
• 2014-2015 UTMB House Officer Association, Chief Resident Officers Subcommittee, member
Membership in Professional Societies:
• American Society of Dermatopathology, 2015-present
• American Academy of Dermatology, 2012-present
• American Academy of Dermatological Surgery, 2012-present
• Texas Dermatological Society, 2012-present
• Houston Dermatological Society, 2012-present
Accomplishments/honors: I am a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and was elected in 2018 as a faculty inductee to the Texas Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society by the students of the AOA chapter at UTMB based on excellence in scholarship, gifted teaching, high professionalism and leadership.
• Department of Dermatology Faculty Teaching Award in 2018, voted by dermatology residents in recognition for excellence in teaching by a dermatology faculty.
• 2019 – Texas Dermatological Society Art Show Participant
• 2018 – Galveston half marathon, third in age group finisher (male 35-39)
• 2016 – American Board of Dermatopathology Subspecialty Certification Examination (valid until 2026)
• 2015 – American Board of Dermatology Certification Examination passed July 16, 2015, Diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology (valid until 2025)
• 2014-2015 – UTMB Dermatology Academic Chief Resident
• 2015, 2016 – Houston, Texas Marathon finisher
• 2014-present – American Society of Dermatopathology Art Show participant
• March 2014 – Barcelona, Spain Marathon finisher
Community involvement:
• The Arts of Healing Art Show participant, November 2018 and 2019. The Arts of Healing is an annual art show displaying art created by Houston area physicians with proceeds from the event benefiting charity foundations. Last year, more than $100,000 was raised for the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a foundation that enriches the lives of children going through cancer treatment by providing them with positive activities so they can once again have fun and celebrate life.
• Faculty volunteer for dermatology, St. Vincent’s Student Clinic, Galveston, Texas. St. Vincent's Student Clinic is dedicated to providing quality care to unfunded and under-funded patients while providing excellent educational opportunities for UTMB students.
• Faculty volunteer for the Annual Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinics, UTMB
• Faculty panel member for the Texas Dermatological Society Resident Panel Luncheon 2015/2019. Mentor residents and answer questions regarding transitioning from a resident to an attending physician.
• 2016-present – Knights of Momus member, Galveston
• 2016-present – Endymion member, New Orleans, Louisiana
• 2015 – Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe member
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose a career in medicine specializing in dermatology and dermatopathology for a variety of reasons. Chiefly, skin disease is an outward and public phenomenon that is wrought with emotional distress, self-esteem issues and social stigma. The ability to cure and heal people suffering from skin conditions treats not only their skin but also their mind. Seeing the smile and the uplifted mood after clearing a person's acne, psoriasis or eczema brings me great joy in what I do. It was this idea that always fascinated me and mainly drove me to the specialty of dermatology. Additionally, the skin serves as a template for the various pathology of both the body and the mind, and the ability to make complicated diagnoses with only your eyes and mind always intrigued me. As a visual person and artist, both dermatology and dermatopathology seemed a perfect fit!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
The honest answer as a child was a sanitation worker, as I always thought it would be so fun to ride on the back of the garbage truck! However, with my artistic nature, I thought of careers within the creative realm, such as a T-shirt designer, architect, graphic design or as an artist. Nowadays, if I were to do something different, I would be a National Park Ranger!
What was your first job?
My dad had me working around the house as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for this as it instilled in me a sense of hard work and pride in anything you do. However, my first "real job" with a W2 paycheck was my sophomore year of high school as a busboy at Joe's Crab Shack in Mobile, Alabama.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Grow old, not up."
What's your favorite thing about your job?
This question is tough, and it would have to be a toss-up between making a difficult diagnosis for a struggling patient and teaching the dermatology resident physicians. Both have a profound impact on patient care, with the former being more immediate and the latter more longterm. It brings me great joy to accurately diagnose a patient in the clinic, confirm it histopathologically under the microscope, and get the patient on the road to recovery, especially those who have grappled with their condition for a long time. Additionally, observing the dermatology resident physicians develop and transition to independent and confident attending dermatology physicians is always a gratifying aspect of my job. Knowing that I played even a small role in this developmental process is incredibly rewarding.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Becoming a physician is a stressful endeavor for even the thickest-skinned person. I find doctors hold themselves to an impossible standard of perfection, and rightfully so, given the task of a healer. However, self-doubt, anxiety and mistakes are part of the process and normal for medical students and young doctors to experience. I wish someone had emphasized this to me when I began my career as a physician.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I would have to pick my father. I have always looked up to him with respect and admiration for the man that he is, and he has always pushed me to be the man that I have become today. Without him in my life, I probably wouldn't be filling out this questionnaire!
When you're not at work, what do you do to relax?
The outdoors in any aspect brings me the utmost relaxation and refreshes my soul. I seize any opportunities that arise to go on outdoor adventures and spend time in nature. Of the outdoor activities, I find hiking and camping the most relaxing and reviving. I have hiked to Everest Base Camp, a 72-mile section hike of the Appalachian Trail through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, two 14,000 peak summits in Colorado, and many other trails in many National Parks. My goal is to visit all of the National Parks and complete more of the Appalachian Trail one day!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Art was my first love, and throughout my life, I have always been an artist. Despite the daily rigors of a busy dermatology and dermatopathology career, I continue to do artwork as often as possible. Lately, I have been focusing on abstract photography of microscopic images of the skin, a project I developed and named dermARTopathology. Still, I think of myself more as a painter and drawer mostly.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have no ambition to be a "world-renowned physician"; instead, I hope to continue a daily path of service as a physician and educator. I desire as a physician only to improve, learn and continually provide the highest level of patient care I can with empathy and my full attention. As an educator and mentor, I aspire to contribute fully to the learning process of resident physicians and medical students by maintaining a friendly learning environment and providing accurate, up-to-date medical knowledge mixed with tips and anecdotes that I have personally learned along my way. Aside from my goals as a physician, I would love to continue my artwork and one day have a gallery or art show of my own!
If you couldn't do what you're doing now, what would you be doing?
See the above answer, probably a national park ranger or an artist!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.