Scholarship Winner: Richard Farland

Name: Richard Farland
High School: Bay Area Christian School
Parents: Joseph and Katherine Farland
College you plan to attend: Houston Baptist University
Major: Mathematics BS
What are your career plans? I want to work in pure math doing research and discovering new math.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? We all need friends. It is important to look out for the new kid.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Golf. Spending time with friends out on the course was great.
What did you enjoy most about high school? Math class. I enjoyed my teachers and being a part of a math club.
What are you looking for to about college? I am looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends, as well as studying math at a higher level.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment has been overcoming dyslexia.
What do you do in your free time? Read books.
What is favorite show to binge watch? “The Ben Shapiro Show.”
What is your spirit animal and why? A dog, because it is man's best friend.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Drugs are not good.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am fluent in Turkish.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would ask Fermat what his simple solution to his last theorem was.
Where do you get your news? The Daily Wire
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? YouTube
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Liberty vs. Equality
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Work hard, but there is no good reason to get stressed out.
