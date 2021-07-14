Age: 38
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Vice president
Place of Business: Kleen Supply Co.
Education: BBA in Marketing from Texas A&M University, MBA in Healthcare Administration from Capella University
Family: Wife, Stephanie; sons, Bryson (10) and Asher (7)
Professional Responsibilities: Develop and grow family business, Kleen Supply Co., a regional provider of janitorial supplies, swimming pool supplies and restaurant/break room supplies.
Accomplishments/Honors: GHF Dickens on The Strand Volunteer of the Year, Sodexo Advocate of the Quarter, Parks of Corinth HOA Vice President, and others
Community Involvement: City of Galveston Planning Commission, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, First Lutheran Church Council, Vision Galveston Board Member
Why did you go into your particular field?
I stumbled into the field of hospital environmental services management through contacts at the family business. I was able to shadow the job for a few days and knew it was something I wanted to do. After 15 years of managing the operations from different levels, I decided to take that knowledge and apply it to the product distribution side with Kleen Supply Co.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always wanted to work in an around-the-clock setting, particularly hospitals. The continuous operation and non-stop flow always had an appeal.
What was your first job?
Selling souvenirs and beach gear at Howard's Souvenirs on the seawall.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Luck is when opportunity and preparation meet.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Getting to interact with so many different people from every aspect of Galveston every day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't sweat the small stuff.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been blest to have myriad great leaders throughout my life, many who I talk with after many years. You can never have too many voices of reason to confer with.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy exploring the island with my wife and two boys, from learning history in our many museums to discovering new places to eat.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am a certified OSHA Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response technician as well as a Global Biorisk Advisory Council trained technician.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to continue to transform our family business to serve the needs of our growing community by both honoring the past from which we came and embracing the future.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would want to work for a philanthropic cause whose mission and vision resonate with me.
