Jeremy Silva

Age: 33
City of residence: La Marque
Current title: CFO
Place of business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: Master in Business Administration (EMBA) from Texas A&M University, 2019;
Southwest CUNA Management School (SCMS), 2014; Bachelor of Science – Finance from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2010
Family: I have been married to my wife, Sarah, since July 2011; we have a 6-year-old son, Jeremiah, and a 1 1/2-year-old daughter, Emery.
Professional responsibilities: The responsibilities of my role include overseeing the financial well being of the credit union. Departments that report to the CFO are Accounting, Accounts Payable, Finance and Asset Liability Management, Business Intelligence, Audit Compliance and Risk Management, Legal, Credit Counseling, back office Payment Systems, and Records and Retention. I work along side our executive team to develop strategic plans for the credit union and to ensure those plans are financially viable and sustainable. I also monitor the financial stability and financial trends of the credit union on a daily basis.
Accomplishments/honors: Graduated Cum Laude from University of Houston-Clear Lake; honors graduate from Southwest CUNA Management School; class treasurer at SCMS from 2012-2014; elected to the SCMS Alumni Association Board in 2014 and served until 2018, including one year as board president
Community involvement: Currently serve on the Cornerstone Credit Union Foundation's Grants and Development Committee since 2014 & 2016; currently serve on the United Way Mainland Allocations Committee since 2013; served on the Galveston County Food Bank's Finance Committee for about four years from 2010-2014.
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I was a kid, I would count the money in my piggy bank over and over again. While, I don't actually see any money anymore, I have always been drawn to numbers and so the finance industry is something that I love. Beyond that, I love giving back and working with the communities that I live in. AMOCO and the credit union industry as a whole allow me to live out both of those passions at the same time.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was growing up, I wanted to be a professional athlete like most every other kid. I played baseball, basketball or football almost every day. Unfortunately, I wasn't very good at any of them, and this dream faded as I grew older.
What was your first job?
My very first job was working at Lee Auctioneers in La Marque. I worked there on Saturdays and auction nights moving stuff around and helping out for a year or two when I was 13-14.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
That no matter what you do in life, give it your all. Even though its really difficult to always do, it makes an incredible difference in every aspect of life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Currently my role as CFO allows me to work with a variety of employees at various career stages, ages and areas of expertise. My favorite part of the job is working with each of these individuals to help them develop and accomplish what they want to achieve. Professional development and training is a passion of mine.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Like most kids out of high school, I just wish I had known what I actually wanted to do in my career so that I wouldn't have wasted so much time before moving into it.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
While I have had many very good mentors, both in the past and present, my greatest mentor would be my dad. Although he passed away in 2011, he taught me hard work, dedication, commitment and selflessness among hundreds of other life principles that I live by every single day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I get off work, I enjoy going home and playing with my kids. I am not sure this would be considered relaxing, but this is how I usually unwind in the evenings and how I spend my weekends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people who aren't really close to me don't know that my dad was a pastor and that I was homeschooled until high school.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
While I don't necessarily have aspirations of a higher position or title, my hope and goal is to continually grow as a true leader both at AMOCO and within the industry so that I can continue to develop stronger leaders for the future.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do what I was doing now but could do anything else and make a living, I would be a storm chaser. This is something that I love, and my son's love for tornadoes has made this something we explore together.
