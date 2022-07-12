Rachel McAdam

Age: 39
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Principal
Place of Business: Jimmy Hayley Elementary/Texas City ISD
Education: Master of Education in Educational Leadership, Texas State University; Bachelor of Science in Political Science - Texas A&M University; Superintendent of Schools Certification - Lamar University
Family: Philip McAdam, husband; Eli McAdam, son, 13; Ian McAdam, son, 5
Professional Responsibilities: Oversee the daily administration of a Title I (97 percent Economically Disadvantaged) school in La Marque with 585 students, K-5th grade. Serve as the instructional leader of the school by maintaining a focus that supports high academic expectations for all students and building a culture of readers. Direct and manage the instructional programs and supervise all campus activities. Continue to strengthen community relationships, and broaden educational partners.
Since becoming principal this school year, I have formed the following community partnerships: SMART Literacy, Junior League of Galveston County, Khambrel Foundation, CYCLE Houston, City of La Marque, La Marque Library, La Marque Police Department, and Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters. Through these partnerships and a focus on a rigorous education, while meeting the needs of the whole child, the students of Hayley Elementary have made significant academic growth this year.
Accomplishments/Honors: Grand Marshal, La Marque Christmas Parade, December 2021; Student Council Advisor of the Year, Region 13, 2008
Community Involvement: League City Ethics Review Board; Rotary Club of the Mainland; Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue - foster; PTA member - CCISD Special Education, League City Intermediate, Stewart Elementary; Texas Elementary Principal Association Member; Meadow Bend Homeowners Association Board of Directors (2015-2017); School Advisor, ExxonMobil Baytown (2015-2021)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I knew growing up I wanted to do something that made a difference in the world. At first, when I entered college at Texas A&M University, I thought I was going to become a lawyer who represented the underprivileged. However, I started substitute teaching my senior year in college and I fell in love with teaching, especially in the special education classrooms. After graduating that December, I entered an alternative education program to become a special education teacher and I have never looked back. Truly, every day I get to have an impact on students, staff, families and the community I serve as principal. I tell my staff we have the greatest gift in the world: “We get to shape a community!”
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I had to ask my father this question because I could not remember as a child what I wanted to do. My father looked at me and said: “You never had a particular job you wanted to do when you were growing up. You just knew you wanted to do something to help those without a voice. You always wanted to fight for justice in this world. You wanted to ensure each, and every person had equal rights.” My father went on to say from an early age I have always stood up for what I thought was right no matter the cost.
What was your first job?
A clerk for Texas Parks and Wildlife at Bastrop State Park.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Be who you are, not who the world wants you to be.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
There are so many favorite things about my job. The smiles and hugs of students, experiencing the excitement of students as they enter the school building, or seeing a teacher celebrate success with their students. But, if I must pick one favorite, it is that I can have an impact beyond the building I work in every day, I get to serve an entire community.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The foundation of a great classroom is relationships. If you get to know your students from day one, you will have fewer issues in the classroom.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Lauren Ambeau, assistant superintendent of Friendswood ISD. From the moment I met Ms. Ambeau years ago, I aspired to be her. She leads with such passion, vulnerability and heart. Ms. Ambeau modeled for me that to lead means to serve. She taught me as a campus leader we are there for those around us. We are there to support, coach, model and ensure every student, staff, parent and family have what they need to be successful.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, you will find me with my husband and two boys, most likely on a sports field. We are a huge sports family. I am either watching my boys play sports, watching a game on television or going to a sporting event.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a goal of visiting every one of the 423 national park sites in the United States. To this date, I have visited 113 sites in just the last eight years.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Education is a career where you keep learning and growing every day. I will not stop growing. I hope to model being a lifelong learner to students and staff.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
This is a tough question. I honestly couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I tell people I have the best job in the world. How many people get hugs all day at their job and get to see pure joy when a young person conquers that problem they have been stuck on for a while? I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given to serve those around me. I get to impact the world each and every day.
