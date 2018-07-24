Michael "Sharky" Marquez

Age: 23
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Owner
Place of business: Out Cast Charters
Education: Maritime Business, Texas A&M University at Galveston
Family: Connie Marquez and Ralph Marquez
Professional responsibilities: To put people on MONSTA FISH and make memories on the water that will last a lifetime; manage a pro staff team of 46 individuals representing MonstaFishin Apparel all over the world.
Accomplishments/honors: Galveston's No. 1 voted fishing charter company and boat captain for two years in a row (2016, 2017); featured on Steve Harvey for rescuing a family from a burning boat in the Gulf; featured on Academy commercials seen all over the world; featured on several news station during Hurricane Harvey rescuing individuals from their flooded houses.
Community involvement: Multiple fishing trip donations throughout the year, as well as apparel and community service. Free Decal Days where we spread love throughout the community and grow the #MonstaFishinFamily.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I've had a passion for the sport of fishing since a very young age. Being out on the water and enjoying God's creation every day is what keeps me coming back.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a kid, I can recall wanting to be anything from an astronaut to a magician. I had so many different activities and sports that I would bounce around doing but I could never shake my love for fishing.
What was your first job?
My first job was working at a local Chick-Fil-A. Although this might not sound too challenging, I acquired so many life skills throughout the two years of working there. I was blessed to become the youngest team manager they have had at age 16.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received is to dedicate yourself to whatever passion you have in life. There are thousands of people with the same goals and passions you have, but only very few who will work hard enough to achieve those goals and be successful.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love meeting new people and getting to share my passion with them. Seeing someone reel in a fish for the first time and their smile ear to ear is what keeps me going.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That persistence pays off. Some days I felt the struggle of starting my own business and wondering if it was going to be successful some day or not. I wish I could go back and assure myself that everything is going to be okay. I've learned that if you fully commit yourself to something and truly give it your all, it's almost impossible to fail.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My whole family has been my greatest mentors through all of this. They have watched me start and have seen the struggles I have gone through, and been nothing but encouraging from day one. Whatever is going on in the business, I can always count on some great advice from my family. I am so incredibly thankful and blessed to have them.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I fish! Although I fish for a living, my days off involve even more fishing! The water is my happy place. A place where I learn, grow, relax, talk to God and enjoy life.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I really enjoy playing the guitar and piano. I have always had an ear for music and love writing new songs. I also love staying active and plan to compete in the NPC (National Physique Competition) in October.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Each year I have been blessed enough to purchase another boat. Out Cast Charters is up to four boats and would love to see ourselves at a 10-boat fleet in the next five years.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I really enjoy meeting new people and traveling. I could see myself going on some mission trips and spreading God's love to whoever would listen (and of course fishing along the way).
