Parents: Veronica and Michael Quiballo
College you plan to attend: Undecided between UT Austin, University of Michigan, University of Alabama or University of Houston
Major: Biomedical Engineering
What are your career plans? I plan to major in biomedical engineering then go to graduate school for law. I then want to go into the Navy and become a JAG Lawyer.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson that I learned in high school was that if I don’t work hard from the start, I lose the opportunity to have a strong foundation. Like with chemistry, in the beginning it was easy and I just breezed through it and didn’t really focus, but near the end, it got harder and I lost the knowledge to do those problems since I wasn’t focused.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular would have to be tennis. As the top player at Dickinson, I always had these younger players looking up to me and I enjoyed being a mentor and playing competitively.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed the opportunity I had to learn from these amazing teachers and to forge lifelong friends.
What are you looking forward to about college? I’m looking forward to living on my own and being independent with my own decisions. Living on campus and experiencing all college has to offer.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? My accomplishment that I’m most proud of is raising my dog. I was given my dog the beginning of freshman year and he was my sole responsibility. I took him and trained him and did everything. He came out to be a fine young dog and he is my pride and joy.What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I workout and read different classic novels. I play any sport that is in season also.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? My favorite show to binge watch is “Rick and Morty.”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a bear because I like to eat a lot and sleep for long periods of time.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? A piece of advice is that you can’t succeed alone.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? Unknown to many people is that I can sing really well. I’m not sure why I don’t share it but very little people know that fact.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would ask Isaac Newton why he had to curse us with his three laws.
Where do you get your news? I look at the news on Apple News.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Instagram would probably be the most influential, but Tik Tok is rising up.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I feel like it is the want to go viral or be famous.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Start strong because by the time you realize you need to work hard, it’s too late.
