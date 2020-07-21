Taylor Wilson

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: President, Velocity Auto Care LLC and CrossFit Tidal Wave LLC
Education: Ball High School, Texas State University (did not graduate)
Family: My wife, Destiny Wilson, is a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Mother and father, Bonnie and Jay Wilson, are Galveston residents, as well as my sister, Hannah O'Donohoe, who is a pediatrician at UTMB.
Professional responsibilities: My day-to-day responsibilities include managing Velocity Auto Care, handling some back end/financial responsibilities for CrossFit Tidal Wave and managing my real estate investments.
Accomplishments/honors: I started Velocity Auto Care when I was 25 years old and built it into one of the busiest and most reputable automotive repair shops in the area. In 2013, my partner Shaun and I opened the first CrossFit Gym in Galveston. I also have started a real estate investment company and own multiple commercial and residential properties. I was the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe (young professionals) member of the year a couple years ago.
Community involvement: I was on the City of Galveston's re-branding committee, helping develop a strategy to help guide the city's image in a way to try to attract residents, young and old. I constantly try to find creative ways to support and be involved in the local community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I've always enjoyed mechanical things. Taking things apart, putting them back together, repairing or modifying them. I've had a love for cars since I was little and started working on them before I could drive. First installing stereos, later racing and eventually moving into general repair. I've also always had an entrepreneurial spirit. Put those two together and here we are!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I can't remember a strong desire to be one particular thing but seeing my interest in mechanics, a lot of people thought I'd be an engineer.
What was your first job?
Helping to clean construction sites, carry lumber, etc., for my dad. He's a contractor. I did a lot of sweeping and carrying lumber up stairs.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I've received a ton of great advice, but there's something my father said in passing while we were working on a project one day that has really stuck with me. He said, in my words, when you're working on something, you have to make sure each cut, step, etc. is done perfectly because if you're careless, all those little mistakes build on each other and you have a piece of junk at the end. He may have been referring to building houses, but I feel like that applies to business and almost everything else in life. Do the little things right if you want an excellent end result.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I just enjoy the variety of things I get to do each day. There are always new challenges and new ways to try to improve.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The list of things I didn't know is pretty long. I think my ignorance and the mistakes I made early on were all learning experiences that have ultimately helped me be successful. I'm not sure I would want to know anything more than I did.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I can't say just one. I feel like we can learn from anyone we encounter. I'd definitely consider my parents to greatest mentors, but I'd also like to mention Billy Bunch and Sonny Neumann. They both ultimately helped me be successful in the automotive field. Early in my career, Sonny taught me a ton and fostered my passion for cars. Through the years of running my shop and other business ventures, Billy has always offered good insight. Some of our conversations may seem like small talk to him, but small talk with someone who's been in your shoes before can be so helpful.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love being outdoors — boating, fishing, hunting or even just riding my beach cruiser down the seawall. I also enjoy working out and traveling with my favorite travel partner, my beautiful wife.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
One of my best friends and I had a DJ service in middle school. I guess people I went to middle school with might know but most people don't.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I certainly have milestones that I'd like to hit over the next 20 years, but I've found that if I always focus on taking care of my customers and my team, the growth happens naturally. I'll keep trying to find ways to provide a better customer experience.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I think I'd be in construction. I love seeing things being built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.