Before I begin, I would like to thank the High Island community as well as the school board, administration, teachers, staff and, most importantly, the students, for all that they have done.
The graduation ceremony has always been an important and special event to all types of schools and institutions. As the first day of school last August marked the beginning of the end, today’s ceremony marks the end of the end. After these graduation ceremonies and the celebrations that follow it, students become one step closer to pursuing their own goals, or finding one to pursue. This is why it is so special. It is one of the first major life-changing events most people face. The graduation ceremony is special. There’s no questioning that. There’s also no question that this year is off to a “special” start. I mean, just take a look around. A special year requires an equally special graduation, wouldn’t you think? Now, this graduation isn’t just special because we’re out on the football field instead of being in the cafeteria. This is special for an entirely different reason.
Here’s something that I would like you all to hear. “We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and the only thing we really have is right now. So, don’t stay mad for too long. Learn to forgive and love with all your heart. Live every day of your life the way you want to live it. Don’t worry about people who don’t like you. Enjoy the ones who love you.” I’m going to honest with you. I have no clue whatsoever as to who even said that in the first place. But, I like that quote because I think that it is appropriate for the situation we all find ourselves in. On March 6, every single one of us was looking forward to a week without school. It was supposed to be just another spring break. However, something happened. We did not go back to see our friends on March 16. Instead, school was delayed. I don’t think I need to tell you all why. What was just a one-week delay turned into a two-week delay. Then it was extended to early May, and then school was just flat out closed. The point is that the last day of school wasn’t today, as it was intended. The Class of 2020’s last day of school was on March 6, and not a single one of us knew it.
On that week, we all had our last track meet, our last softball game, our last baseball game, our last practice, and the last day of school with some of our closest friends, all thinking that we would see them again and play sports again two weeks from that Friday. But we didn’t. That was the last time we would do anything at High Island. Now, I am fully aware that this all sounds awful and depressing, but bear with me, I’m getting to the good stuff. I’ve been told that I include too many details in things, but details are important, trust me. The quote I used earlier speaks about living in the moment and to not take things for granted, for we do not know what could happen, which I would like to think is a lesson we all have learned over the past two months. I myself have always lived by the idea that “ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN.” And boy did something happen. But we mustn’t dwell on the negative! When we dwell on the negative, the future becomes negative. That sounds like one of the easiest-to-follow pieces of advice there is, but it’s not. It can be, but it can also be insanely difficult. It is something that many of us have trouble remembering. Living in the moment, “stopping to smell the roses,” is something that can help. That’s something that I would like my classmates to know, that they must try to be the best they can one day without fear of what might happen the next, and then repeat that for as long as they live. Now, there’s nothing wrong with THINKING about the future; the future can be exciting! But, it can also be distracting from what we already have in the present.
I’m not telling you all to be content with what you may have, as everyone should strive for improvement in everything they do. You need to forget about where you’re going, forget about where you’re from, because sometimes it’s all about where you’re AT. And guess where we’re at? My fellow classmates, we are at the High Island Class of 2020 graduation ceremony. The same ceremony that I said was special without really elaborating upon just why it is so special. This ceremony, this moment is special simply because it is happening right now. It did not get cancelled.
Corona did not stop the High Island class of 2020 from graduating today on the 29th of May. We won. We may not have won in the most ideal of ways, but we won. Sure, we still have the rest of our life to win against, with some of us going to work, college, or the military in the coming months. But, that’s not something we should be worrying about right now. If we began to worry about those things the moment we get in our cars to go home here in a bit, then that wouldn’t be living in the moment. When we get in our cars, we should be thinking about how we’re going to celebrate TONIGHT! That’s my definition of living in the moment. Life is like a road. Sometimes it’s smooth, and sometimes it’s bumpy. It goes on, and it will continue to go on. There’s no doubt about that, but it doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to take it slow from time to time. In the words of a famous Texan singer-songwriter, “The road goes on forever, and the party never ends.” Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.