Summer Chapman

Age: 37
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Clinical Research Nurse Coordinator
Place of business: UTMB Galveston – Sealy Center on Aging & MoTrPAC Study. This will be my 10th year at UTMB; the only place I’ve ever practiced nursing.
Education: I am a proud Texas City High School graduate – class of 1999. I am a registered nurse, certified in research (CCRP). I am master’s educated in the field of Executive Nurse Leadership; having obtained both my graduate and undergrad degrees from the UTMB School of Nursing – Galveston.
Family: My husband, Josh, and I have been married for almost 15 years. We have three children: Karlee, 14; Jake, 10; and Julia, 9; all of whom attend Texas City ISD schools. My parents, Linda and Armido Filidei, live about 13 blocks from us in Texas City. Linda is a retired registered nurse and Armido has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more than than 40 years. My brother, Christopher Filidei, is the Hitchcock ISD police chief. He and his wife, Jessica, also live in Texas City with their 3-year-old daughter. Christopher and I have an older sister, April Womack, also a registered nurse. April lives in Olympia, Washington, with her husband and three children.
Professional responsibilities: As a research nurse, I have been involved in implementing several studies for UTMB, including the STRIDE study, in which I acted as one of only 10 Falls Care Managers in the country. Completed in December 2018, STRIDE was a $30 million research study funded by the National Institutes on Aging and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute aimed at preventing falls in the elderly through evidence-based, patient-centered approaches and partnerships with primary care physicians. I now act as the Clinical Research Nurse Coordinator for the Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium (MoTrPAC) study. MoTrPAC is the largest and most complex targeted National Institutes of Health investment aimed at understanding how physical activity improves health and prevents disease. The MoTrPAC study was even featured in TIME Magazine.
Accomplishments/honors: I was awarded the UTMB School of Nursing Community Service Award at my graduate school commencement in 2017. My husband and I are the third generation of Chapman spouses to own and operate 60-year-old Chapman’s Front End and Brakes in Texas City. We were pleased and humbled to be named the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Small Business of the Year.
Community involvement: I am a Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Texas City, a member of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland organization and I currently sit on the City of Texas City Planning Board.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My mom was a nurse and said that being a nurse is the best job in the world, so naturally my sister and I became nurses. My brother even considered it for a while, but ended up choosing a career with a cooler uniform and a gun.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was young, I was voted Mayor for the Day and Most Likely to be President of the United States. Everyone knew that I wanted to be the mayor of Texas City.
What was your first job?
My first job was working for the Texas City Police Department. The crash course in human behavior I received has benefited me every day since.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Pull the Goalie” – Malcolm Gladwell
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
It is my pleasure to work for a first rate institution that attracts and sustains some of the world’s most prestigious and important research studies. In my last research study, STRIDE, I acted as one of only 10 Falls Care Managers in the country, evaluating the effectiveness of evidence-based strategies to reduce serious fall-related injuries in older adults by implementing individually tailored interventions. My newest study, MoTrPAC, is the most expensive and the most complex exercise-focused study to ever be funded by the NIH. The goal is to study the molecular changes that occur during and after exercise to advance the understanding of how physical activity improves and preserves health.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I now know that what they say is true, being a nurse affords you limitless options. I’d like to tell my younger, graduate-nurse-self to hang in there, you’ll find your niche and it’ll be fun, fulfilling and unique beyond your wildest dreams.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My husband, Joshua Chapman, has a genuine goodness that starts in his eyes and radiates through his smile. I try my best to emulate this; to deal with situations the way Josh would and to speak and, more importantly, listen with the same thoughtfulness that he does.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I am blessed with spectacular friends and family. In an effort to be with them, I’ve been known to use any excuse to throw a party:
Master’s Viewing Party? Yes, definitely. Oh, the Master’s was moved up to 8 a.m. Breakfast it is!
Thanksgiving needs a board-game theme? Sure, why not?
It’s Tuesday, let’s get a piñata!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am a veracious reader, but I read with my ears. I am obsessed with audiobooks. I go through about a book a week. Because of this, I love my work commute.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I really want to continue to like my job, to discover new avenues that promote my enjoyment of what I do. My father has dutifully worked at the same place for 41 years and I believe the idea of retirement genuinely pains him; I want that.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn’t a nurse, I think I’d have a roll in city government. Advocating for my city has always been where my heart is.
