Age: 31
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Marketing manager, Texas First Bank
Education: The University of Texas at Austin – BA Government, BBA International Business/Marketing
Family: Husband, Max Danilevich; son, Mason.
Fun fact: even though my parents lived in Webster at the time, my siblings and I all were born at Mainland Center Hospital because my grandma was an OB GYN nurse there for many years.
Professional responsibilities: I’m in charge of the marketing strategy, planning and execution for Texas First Bank, which is now a network of 26 community banks in seven counties. I serve on the Executive Committee, manage the creative direction, am responsible for coordinating charitable contributions and sponsorships, serve on the women’s business development and product strategy committees, lead the execution of many internal company events (including our annual company gathering, family picnic, annual school supply and food drives, casual for a cause days, community banking month) as well as external business development events, drive wellness and culture initiatives at the bank, as well as whatever else is thrown my way!
Accomplishments/honors:
• 2019 – Became a mom (best accomplishment and honor ever!)
• 2019 – Texas First Bank – Shining Star/Top Performer
• 2019 – Junior League of Galveston County – Chair of the Year
• 2015 and 2016 – SunPower – Brightspot Awards
• 2015 – SunPower – Marketing Vanguard Award
Community involvement:
• TCISD Foundation for the Future – 2017 to present – Director & LEADS committee member
• Junior League – 2015 to present – Website Chair (16-17), Newssheet Chair (17-18), Jr. Junior League Island Chair (18-19), Assistant Treasurer (19-20)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I got my start in marketing in a really round-about way. I originally thought I wanted to go to law school, and I actually have a degree in Political Science from UT – hook’em! But somewhere along the way, I started thinking that maybe I didn’t want to be a lawyer and decided to apply for the business school. I earned a second bachelor’s degree in International Business, and part of the degree program – as you might’ve guessed – was to study abroad. I went to Belgium. The school I went to had limited courses in English, and I wasn’t too thrilled about the idea of taking advanced finance or supply chain classes in French. So, I decided to take a few strategic marketing classes and was hooked!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A teacher or an explorer! You could always find me torturing my little sister by making her the star (and only) student in my classes or climbing trees and bringing home random animals I'd found in the field behind our house.
What was your first job?
Other than babysitting, my first job was a hostess at the Aquarium on the Boardwalk.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You can’t control what others do, but you can control how you react. ... I’m a rule follower, so I’ve struggled with wishing people would just “do the right thing” my whole life. It wasn’t until I started to fully understand that phrase that I learned to let go of trying to get people to act one way or another and being disappointed if they didn’t meet my expectations, and started focusing on trying to understand, educate myself and others, and accept more. It’s led to a happier life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Every day is different. Some days I’m going to events, other days I’m dealing with numbers or working on messaging or planning strategy, you name it.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
How important it is to get to know your coworkers in all departments.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I don’t think I could narrow it down to one person. Everyone has something you can learn from them!
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Play with my 1-year-old son or watch TV. I love a good sitcom or silly reality show.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’ve visited more than 20 countries and am just itching to add more to my list!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to learn all the things! No, really, I love a good challenge and would like to learn more about all of the aspects of marketing. It’s like a puzzle, and when the pieces fit together just right, they make a big impact. My hope is that the product or service I’m marketing is always something that can make a positive impact in someone’s life.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be a stay-at-home mom for a few years and then maybe hop into teaching.
