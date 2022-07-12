Liz Overton

Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: General manager
Place of Business: Ryson Vacation Rentals
Education: Graduated from Ball High School; associate's degree, Galveston College; studied Science and History at University of Houston
Family: In all areas of life, my family is my foundation. I learned the value of dedicated work and the joys of unconditional love from my father and mother, who have supported me in every endeavor.
Professional Responsibilities: Overseeing the development and operation of vacation property management in Galveston. I started at Ryson Vacation Rentals in 2013 as a reservations agent and was soon promoted to reservations manager. In 2020, I was promoted to general manager. In this position, I am responsible for the operations of the largest portfolio of short-term rentals on Galveston Island. As Galveston's economy continues to grow and change, I find myself in the unique position of being at the forefront of the changing culture of Galveston while being personally committed to protecting the island lifestyle of my youth.
Accomplishments/Honors: Certified Tourism Ambassador; Vacation Rental Management Professional
Community Involvement: As a member of the Short Term Rental Task Force (recently formed by the City of Galveston and the Galveston Park Board), I am closely involved in the development of solutions to the challenges arising from growth in the short-term rental market. By focusing on the three main trouble spots — parking, noise and trash, I hope to maintain the balance between economic development and the rights of Galveston residents.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have worked in various sectors of the housing industry since I was 20; however, I fell into vacation rentals part time while going to school to be a teacher. But after working in the vacation rental industry, I realized that here is where I wanted to be. I love the island where I grew up and now I get to share it with millions of visitors a year.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a teacher.
What was your first job?
As a young teen I babysat, but my first paycheck was from Hummel’s General Store in Pirates’ Beach.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Make a decision. And once you have decided what you are going to do, do it. Don’t look back and second guess.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the people I work with. I show up every day for them. My goal is to lift everyone up to be successful because the same was done for me.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Follow up important conversations with an email.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. They have worked hard their entire lives and built a strong, loving family in the process. Life has not been easy for them but they make it look effortless to show up every day for their family and do what needs to be done to provide for those they love. I hope that when I am their age that my family and friends will say the same thing about me because it would be my greatest honor to be compared to them.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Read, spend time with my husband and my family, and plan real and imaginary vacations.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
While I will talk to anybody in my vicinity like they are my long lost family, I am actually pretty shy.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Growth in my career would be for me to continue to educate the public about vacation rentals and their benefits to the local economy while balancing the need for preservation of local communities. I would also like to dedicate more time to the growth of the Galveston tourism industry as a whole.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Either teaching middle/high school or finding a remote position that would allow me to live out of a van with my husband vagabonding around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.