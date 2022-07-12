Erin Keefe-LeBlanc

Age: 38
City of Residence: Santa Fe
Current Title: Insurance agent
Place of Business: Heffernan Insurance Agency in Galveston
Education: Ball High School, class of 2002; Sam Houston State University, class of 2008
Family: Married to my husband, Seth LeBlanc. We have four dogs and three cats. I am also very close to my mother, whom I work with, Gigi Heffernan.
Professional Responsibilities: Commercial and Personal Lines Insurance & Accounting
Accomplishments/Honors: I am the president of Insurance Professionals of Galveston County (for five years); CIPT certified; IPOGC Insurance Professional of the Year, 2018; current FIWT (Federation of Insurance Women of Texas) Under 40 Chair; and incoming FIWT Budget/Audit Chair.
Community Involvement: With IPOGC, we give out yearly Barbra Burns Scholarships for kids in Galveston County. We also do yearly fundraisers and community service with the Galveston County Food Bank, RCC of Galveston County, the Walk to End Alzheimer's and was very involved with the Fire Prevention Contest fundraising for awards, which I hope is brought back soon.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I am a third generation Galveston Island insurance agent. It’s in my blood.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A veterinarian.
What was your first job?
Babysitting.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You can’t control what others say or think about you, but you can control how you treat others. So, always lead with kindness.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Being able to interact with people on a daily basis.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That continuing education is extremely important to stay up to date on the trends and changes in insurance, which will benefit your clients. So, don’t just do the license requirement, seek out all knowledge you can.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have two. My mother, Gigi Heffernan, and my grandfather, Jack Heffernan. They both conduct themselves with such grace and kindness. They have taught me how to run a business with the highest ethics and compassion. I grew up knowing the client is always your number one priority. They taught me that, to be a good boss, you have to lead by being supportive, having an open mind and an open heart. And, to always give back to the community that gives so much to you.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to just hang out at home with my husband, Seth, and our cats and dogs.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
This is a really hard question for me to answer, as I am a pretty open book! Everyone knows I love animals, the Astros and SHSU!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to keep learning more and more about the industry, and how to run a local small business that clients love to personally refer their friends and family to because of their great experiences with us.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Animal rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.