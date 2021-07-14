Age: 39
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Franchisee
Place of Business: Chick-fil-A (Hwy 96 and South Shore Blvd.)
Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from University of Texas at Dallas
Family: Married to Jamie, toddler son Taylor and two dogs, Charlie and Avery
Professional Responsibilities: Owner/Operator: Oversee operations of the business and look for ways to creatively partner with and impact the community around us. The mission of our restaurant is "To Positively Impact Lives Through Great Food and Remarkable Experiences".
Accomplishments/Honors:
Symbol of Success in 2011, 2012 (Top Sales Award)
Academic Excellence Scholarship to UTD
Winner of Greater Houston Open Disc Golf Championship, 2021
Community Involvement:
Vice president, Board of Directors - Lighthouse Christian Ministries
Small Group Leader - University Baptist Church
Past member - CCISD District Improvement Plan & Council
Inside CCISD Alumnus
Title sponsor of CCISD Veterans Stadium
Active in local, state and national disc golf events
Why did you go into your particular field?
I partnered with Chick-fil-A as one of its franchisees because of the unique dedication Chick-fil-A and I share with our communities. Despite having a degree in computer science, I quickly realized that I wanted an opportunity to care for and impact my community in a profound way.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A Dallas Cowboys football player.
What was your first job?
A factory line worker in a warehouse at the age of 15. It allowed me to get 40 hours of work a week in the summer and taught me the value of hard work.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always maximize your current opportunity, and prepare for the future. By the time new opportunities arrive, it's usually too late to prepare if you haven't already.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Growing and developing our team. Watching high school team members grow into leadership and learn the positive impact they can have on those around them is fantastic.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don't stress so much about the small things. The small things are important, but a good team will overcome all obstacles.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
It's hard for me to pick one. Gene Barfield, my Boy Scout leader and man who gave me my first job, had a genuine care for me that I will never forget. Rafael McLeod, for seeing the potential in me with Chick-fil-A and encouraging me to pursue this career. Finally, Chuck Gussler and Jimmy McGregor for the ways they've shown me how I can put my talents and business to serving our community in profound ways.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I'm very competitive and channel most of that energy into disc golf. My wife would tell you it's one of the few times I truly forget about the business, which is important for work/life balance.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm a professional disc golfer, having attained over 1,000 rating at different points in my playing career. This is the mark of a "world class disc golf professional" as defined by the Professional Disc Golf Association.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I'm fortunate to be in my dream position. My aspirations are to just continue to grow the business and continue to grow as a leader so I can serve our community well.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Something serving people, whether it's in the service industry or non-profit.
