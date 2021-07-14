Age: 29
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Operations Manager
Place of Business: Jon of All Trades
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas Tech University
Master of Science in Licensed Professional Counseling from Grand Canyon University
Family: My mom, boyfriend (Jon), and I are homeowners in Galveston! We reside on the East End with our dog, Penny, and two cats, Jojo and Willa.
Professional Responsibilities: As operations manager for Jon of All Trades, I develop and implement compelling marketing strategies to promote the business toward our target market and implement these through social media. I create content, including our logo, business cards, invoices, statements of work and competitive pricing plans. I attend community events to connect with community partners and promote the business. I also assist two friends with the operations and promotion of their businesses: Exquisitely Clean Cleaning Services and BFly Girlz Custom Hats.
Accomplishments/Honors: I won 2020 Case Manager of the Year from Texas Homeless Network and I'm a finalist for 2021 Galveston County Citizen of the Year. When COVID-19 first hit our country, I created and continued to curate the Galveston County COVID-19 Resource Book up until I entered a new position in April of this year and handed it over to Galveston CoCare, a new non-profit of which I was on the board of and assisted in its implementation. And I recently achieved the status of LPC-A (Licensed Professional Counseling Associate).
Community Involvement: I am an avid volunteer! My consistent volunteer roles are with Galveston's Own Farmers Market's Young Gardeners Program and Crisis Text Line. I participate in two committees for UTMB, offering my community engagement perspective – the UTMB School of Medicine Committee - Health Systems Science & Community Service and the UTMB COVID-19 Vaccine Communications Sub-Committee Health Equity Team.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I'm actually working for my partner's handyman business to help it grow while I focus on finding my next role in the mental health field. My passion is in helping people and hearing their stories. I received my master's degree in counseling and am waiting for all the required pieces to fall into place to start my counseling internship.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a veterinarian, but alas I have dander allergies!
What was your first job?
A hostess at Pappasito's in Houston next to Memorial City Mall.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To not accept limitations set by the status quo and to constantly try to make positive change.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
That my partner and I get a chance to work together and support each other's dreams. Plus my boss is pretty great.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
How important it is to love what you do and work somewhere you feel supported and even with a case of the Mondays know that your team has your back.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have always looked up to my Uncle Brad, who owns his own successful vending machine company in Houston. He worked hard since childhood to be financially independent and able to live life beyond work — using his earnings to travel and live comfortably!
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Either through volunteer work with Young Gardeners or in my own backyard, I love to garden. It fills me with peace and a sense of accomplishment that I am able to help them thrive. What can beat the taste of things grown on your own land?
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am an avid reader and go through at least two to three books a month, most from Rosenberg Library's digital collection.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to work either for myself as a counselor or for an agency that holds my same values. It is important to me that there is a work-life balance and a team that feels like family with similar passions.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be a landscape architect. I realized too late that there is a career in drawing and plants. Also, one of my mentors is a landscape architect project manager.
