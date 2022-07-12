Caitlin Carnes

Age: 31
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Public relations manager
Place of Business: Galveston Park Board/Visit Galveston
Education: University of Central Oklahoma
Family: Two dogs, Oleander and Daisy; parents, Lisa and Robbie Carnes; sister, Kelsey Carnes
Professional Responsibilities: Inspiring visitation to Galveston through earned media by sharing the island's history, cultural heritage, natural resources and attractions. Sharing the advocacy efforts of the Galveston Island Park Board through community outlets, social media and grassroots efforts.
Accomplishments/Honors: Visit Galveston Awards: Bronze Award for Best Travel Magazine, North American Travel Journalist Association; Public Relations Society of America Houston Chapter Excalibur Winner; Crystal Award, Houston Chapter American Marketing Association. Air Force Awards: Graduated Air Force Basic Training with Honor Graduate distinction; Air Force Commendation Medal; Air Force Service Medal; Global War on Terror Medal
Community Involvement: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe member; represent Galveston as a member of the Society of American Travel Writers Association, Outdoor Travel Writers of America Association and Public Relations Society of America Houston Chapter; six years of service in the Air National Guard
Why did you go into your particular field?
I’ve always been a word nerd, whether it be spoken or written. There is so much to be passionate about in life, and the ability to effectively communicate that passion has always been important to me — be it personal or professional.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a ‘90s kid I was obsessed with the entire “Free Willy” movie franchise. I really wanted to be a marine biologist and study marine mammals like dolphins and whales.
What was your first job?
My first job was a recreational soccer referee at age 13. My parents would drop me off, and I would spend all day refereeing games in between playing my own.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Privilege isn’t a choice, but what you do or don’t do with it is.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Seeing Galveston featured in some of my favorite publications as more than just a beach town, but as a place of history, culture, amazing food and even better people.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To be a good communicator you have to be an even better listener. The only way to tell the whole story is to listen to different points of view and varying perspectives.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Way too many to list. From coaches, teachers, co-workers to family and friends — I really look up to and try to emulate people who invest in other people. I am very fortunate to work with a team at Visit Galveston and the Park Board that are not only amazing at what they do, but they pour into the people they work with. My parents are some of the hardest working people I know and they instilled the value of work ethic in my sister and I from a very young age.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love being outdoors. I try to carve out at least an hour of my day to be outside. It could be as simple as eating dinner on my back porch or a full-on beach day. But, being outside in all most any climate brings me peace.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’ve been serving in the Oklahoma Air National Guard for more than six years and was deployed to Qatar last year. It only really ever comes up in conversation when I have to leave for training or deployments.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In both my civilian and military career, I’d like to grow into or take on responsibilities that allow me to be a resource for others and find ways to give back. I think getting beyond being competent at a job and being a difference maker is the ultimate goal, no matter what your title. It is something that is in everyone’s control.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Coaching has always been a passion of mine. I was a youth soccer and volleyball coach for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County for five years and a private skills coach for soccer for 10-plus years. I love teaching fundamentals and the mentality it takes to win and lose the right way.
