The music scene dried up in Nashville, so Chris Gantry headed for the Texas Coast.
Gantry, a singer-songwriter who had lived in the Music City for 50 years, moved to Galveston last year, a move partly driven by the COVID-19 virus.
“I was looking to get out of the music business in Nashville because it was dead,” he said.
It hasn’t always been easy, Gantry said. Galveston has something of a musical legacy, but it doesn’t have near the number or quality of live music venues he was accustomed to.
“It’s very difficult to get people to listen,” Gantry said of Galveston audiences. They’re very busy eating and drinking and watching the Dallas Cowboys, he said. “I’m struggling a little bit.”
Still, he says he loves the attitude in Galveston.
“They love each other and they stick together,” he said.
POPULATION SHIFT?
It has been widely reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic many people joined Gantry in moving away from large cities in favor of living in less-populated areas of the country.
The moves have been described as people acting to protect themselves from the virus by leaving the close quarters of a city or as a choice to seek new, more comfortable spaces as white-collar jobs shifted to virtual offices under work-from-home policies during the pandemic.
The scale of the migration might have been a little overstated.
More than 80 percent of people who changed permanent residences in the first 12 months of the pandemic stayed in the same metro area, according to an analysis by Bloomberg news.
LOCAL BOOM
Whether Gantry’s story is an outlier or part of a pandemic-driven trend, there’s still no question about it: People are moving to Galveston County in great numbers.
Since 2010, Galveston County’s population has grown by 20 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county’s population in 2020 was more than 350,000. It remains one of the fastest growing counties in Texas, which is among the fastest-growing states in the country.
Most of the growth in the county has been in League City — which grew by 37 percent and by more than 30,000 residents over 10 years. While League City led in growth, nearly every other city in the county grew by at least 10 percent.
That growth often is attributed to an expansion of Houston and Harris County into the suburbs surrounding the metro area.
Indeed, there are people in Galveston County who moved here because of the work in the big city, rather than fleeing it.
FOLLOWING JOBS
James Box works for a Brazilian mining company and moved to Friends-wood with his wife and daughters, ages 4 and 6, in March after the company opened its first U.S.-based facility in Pasadena.
“Like so many other people in the Houston area, I moved here because my company asked me to move here,” Box said.
Box said his family chose Friends-wood because of its good schools, and its proximity to the city and the beaches of Galveston Island.
“It feels like everybody is from somewhere else,” he said. “Everybody I talk to has roots somewhere else.”
But moving to Texas from Wisconsin during a pandemic has had its downsides. Despite being here for the better part of a year, Box said it still feels like he hardly knows his new community because of the precautions his family is taking to protect themselves against the virus.
“We’ve been here six months now, and my wife doesn’t feel like she knows anything more about Houston than we did when we moved here,” Box said. “Without our kids being vaccinated, we’re trying to mitigate every risk we can. So she doesn’t feel like she can get out.”
