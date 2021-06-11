Valedictorian: Shashank Kota

Shashank Kota was born and raised in Galveston with his older sister, Sumedha. His parents immigrated from India to the United States in 1999 and have supported him greatly throughout his journey.
Shashank has participated in many organizations in and out of high school and has worked diligently to ensure that he has contributed to them positively. Some of his favorite organizations he has been a part of include UIL Computer Science, Taekwondo, Ball High Esports and National Math Honor Society.
In addition to his strong pursuit for academic success, Shashank has a strong competitive drive. In his freshman year, Shashank founded the UIL Computer Science Club and participated in competitions across Texas. He has achieved multiple awards on the district level and, in March of 2020, won second place in both the individual and team competition at the Waller UIL Invitational. Additionally, his interest in computer science has extended outside of school. After teaching himself how to program at a young age, he developed multiple phone applications that have amassed thousands of downloads. Shashank hopes to nurture his love for computer science through the Texas Computer Science and Business Honors program at the University of Texas at Austin next fall.
Shashank is well-regarded for his willingness to help others. At school, he never misses an opportunity to help his peers with homework. Shashank volunteered with a local elementary school to teach students how to code and how to use new technologies, such as virtual reality and drones.
Shashank is determined to make a lasting impact on his community. He aims to identify as many problems as he can and looks to find creative solutions to them. He is incredibly excited for what the future holds for him.
