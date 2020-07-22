Chris Armacost

Age: 38
City of residence: Hitchcock
Current title/place of business: Director of Technology, Transportation, Facilities and Operations at Hitchcock Independent School District
Education: Associates of applied science and several certifications from Microsoft, including an MCSE (Microsoft certified system engineer). I've also obtained certifications from TASBO (Texas Association of School Business Officials) and TAPT (Texas Association for Pupil Transportation) and TML (Texas Municipal League)
Family: Wife and 3 daughters
Professional responsibilities: I manage/oversee technology, transportation, maintenance, facilities and operations for the entire school district. I'm a hands-on leader and never expect any of my employees to do more than what I am willing to do. A lot of times you will find me working along side of them when I have time.
Accomplishments/honors: Elected as a city commissioner for the city of Hitchcock, serve on the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, serve on the Hitchcock Education Foundation. I'm the president of the Hitchcock Little League Baseball Association and also help coach several teams. I'm been awarded the chamber's President Award, awarded the Above and Beyond Citizen Award from the Hitchcock school board, and helped Hitchcock ISD obtain the top performer award from CenterPoint Energy a few years ago, among other things. Also attended and graduated the first Hitchcock Citizen Police Academy last year and serve as the vice president of the Hitchcock Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.
In my first year of being a commissioner for the city, I also obtained my Certified Municipal Official certification from Texas Municipal League.
Community involvement: I live here, work here and volunteer here so I stay active in the community. I've been the president of the Hitchcock Little League Baseball Program for the past several years, coach multiple teams, and helped grow the participation rate to around 250 kids plus added fall ball. We also competed in All-Stars and several summer tournaments last year winning the Galveston tournament in the 10U division. I've also helped with youth football when asked. I was elected to the city commissioner board for District 2, but I help the entire community not just my district because I want to see our city succeed. We are making a lot of progress.
I serve on the Hitchcock Education Foundation and Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce. I also serve on the Animal Services Advisory Committee for the county. If there is an area to serve my community and I have the time, you will usually find me there.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into the technology field because of the challenges and the desire to always learn new things in an ever-changing environment. I started in this field in 1999/2000 during the Y2K issues.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Physical therapist — I volunteered two summers at HCA in that department while in high school. There is nothing wrong with that profession, but it just wasn't something I saw for myself long-term.
What was your first job?
Mowing lawns around my neighborhood at 13.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To always seek God's guidance in everything I do and to stay humble.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The opportunity to help others daily. With my role at Hitchcock ISD, I can definitely help students and staff daily. Same with my role in the city as a commissioner and helping the community.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Nothing, I have enjoyed learning through every step of my career. I can't think of anything that I would have wanted to change by knowing it sooner in my career.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My youth pastor in high school. He really showed me how to be a servant leader through his interactions with the youth. He was disabled, but that did not slow him down. He was also the one who encouraged me to start doing mission work during the summer in high school through U.M. ARMY (United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth).
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
By spending time with my family or volunteering in the community. During baseball season, you can find me out at the Hitchcock Little League fields coaching or helping in the concession stand. I also like to garden and grow various fruits/veggies.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I helped build a church in Mexico.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In my current career, I hope to continue to learn new things each day. Recently, we had a leadership symposium that was really beneficial. I also attend conferences for the different areas of work I oversee to learn from my peers. At some point, I will probably run for mayor of Hitchcock to continue my service to the community, but right now I am really enjoying being a city commissioner and learning through TML (Texas Municipal League) training/conferences.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Something in the public services area.
