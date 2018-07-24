Lindsay Touchy

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Vice president of marketing and communications
Place of business: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
Education: Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration, Texas A&M University at Galveston
Family: Parents, Vic and Janice Pierson; brother, Frankie Touchy; sister, Laurie Popovich; grandfather, Don Kirkland; 17-year old nephew, Noah; and 5-year old niece, Abigail
Professional responsibilities: Promote, enhance and protect the chamber’s brand reputation; oversee branding, graphic design, public relations, social media, advertising and collateral materials, web design and content; develop and drive a comprehensive external and internal marketing and communications strategy with the goals and objectives of the Galveston Chamber and chamber partnership; lead all visual concept development, branding and user experience, and execution of advertising and marketing campaigns to communicate with internal and external audience; create, distribute and maintain all email communications with members; build engagement with the community; design and compile content for multiple company newsletters and annual publication; create and coordinate presentations and speaking points for events, new member orientation and other various programs; recruit members, secure sponsors and coordinate events for the young professionals group, C-Crewe; collaborate with leadership to develop, integrate and implement the strategic direction and positioning for the Galveston Chamber and its leadership.
Accomplishments/honors: Led successful marketing campaigns for Lemonade Day Galveston County and the Galveston Women’s Conference; received first- and second-place state awards for both marketing campaigns and national recognition for Lemonade Day Galveston County.
Community involvement: Advisory Board member, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston since 2015; and coordinator, Lemonade Day Galveston County since 2017.
Why did you go into your particular field?
After Hurricane Ike, I started working as a project secretary for Vaughn Construction in Galveston. Vaughn’s culture is to promote from within and my boss recognized my potential as a prospect for a marketing opportunity at the corporate office. I took his advice, relocated to Houston and started a new position. It was a wonderful experience and an integral part of my development as a marketing professional.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be an artist. I don't know how I imagined myself doing that — I’m a terrible drawer.
What was your first job?
I worked at a family-owned sign shop in League City where I dabbled a little in graphic design, made signs and learned the meaning of delivering excellent customer service. The owners encouraged me to follow my dreams and I eventually left to attend Texas A&M University at Galveston. I still have a framed picture they gave me as a gift with a hand-written message on the back to always remember that wherever I go, and I whatever I do, I will always be a part of their family. I will never forget them.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never underestimate the power of face-to-face conversations. In the digital world we live in, we tend to forget that those personal interactions build meaningful relationships and form strong connections.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get to be as creative as I want. Right now, I’m crafting new marketing collateral to refresh our brand and developing new strategies to keep up with digital advances. I couldn’t be a happier nerd. And I have the BEST co-workers!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I had no idea how broad marketing was and the job you end up doing varies from anything like content marketing to social media manager to website designer to banner maker. You turn into a jack of all trades. That whole "perform additional duties as necessary" in the job description, it’s true!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad. He gives honest advice and never sugarcoats a response. I admire his leadership and commitment not only to where he works, but to Galveston Island. He inspires me to want to make a difference.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I cook every night but when I really need to relax, Southern cooking soothes my soul. We have a secret, family recipe for chicken fried steak and jalapeño cream gravy that puts any mind to rest.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I was a talented flute player growing up. I played as a soloist during concerts, competed in band competitions and — at the persistence of my grandma — performed on Sundays at church. I often regret the decision to stop playing.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to branch into leadership and continue to be a part of helping the Galveston business community thrive. In July, I will attend my second year at the Institute of Organizational Management, a professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The program educates participants on all facets of running a nonprofit organization, builds leaders and fosters personal growth.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
At one time in my life, I entertained the idea of going into education. Teachers make a difference and change the trajectory of lives. They are a part of something great.
