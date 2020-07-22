Raquel Balderas

Age: 27
City of residence: Texas City
Current title/place of business: Pastor's assistant at St. George's Episcopal Church
Education: Associate of Arts, General Studies, College of the Mainland; Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, University of Houston
Family: Parents, two sisters, one niece and two nephews
Professional responsibilities: In the 7 1/2 years I have been at St. George's, I have been responsible for:
• Overseeing parish administrator tasks
• Marketing church events and programs through e-newsletters
• Maintaining the church website
• Assisting with the different ministries and outreach programs available
• Leading Children’s Chapel
Current added responsibilities I have are:
• Videoing live online services for Sunday mornings and at noon during the week
• Editing video clips to create an online worship service
Accomplishments/honors: 2015 Terry Scholar at the University of Houston; 2015 All Texas Academic Team; 2015 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Scholarship
Community involvement: I have volunteered for:
• 4B Disaster Response Network, League City – painting and cleaning a home impacted by Hurricane Harvey
• Touch-A-Truck, Texas city – instructing and assisting vendors regarding the parking and set-up
• Servolution Mainland, Texas City – leading and assisting at different locations throughout the day
• Galveston County Food Bank, Texas City – distributing Kidz Pacz
• St. George’s, Texas City – painting and distributing 300-plus hope signs to the community
• College of the Mainland, Texas City – collaborating with the community and college administration through various clubs and organizations to create service projects
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose engineering as my field because mathematics is what came easiest to me in high school and at College of the Mainland, and mechanical engineering, specifically, is versatile. Although I haven’t started my career in engineering yet, my job at St. George’s is versatile, which makes it fun and challenging at times. I actually have my current position because of an invitation my next-door neighbor, Mrs. Jean, gave me about eight years ago.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I’m not sure; possibly multiple occupations.
What was your first job?
Church nursery attendant.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” (Psalm 23 KJV)
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Being able to help others in the community and working with the different youth ministries/outreaches.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I will let you know when I start my engineering career. Even now though, I would say “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5)
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Professor Dalel Serda. During my first semester at College of the Mainland, I was still unsure about my future plans. Luckily, she was my English professor and decided to nudge me in the right direction. I am grateful for all the time she spent on me; it took a lot of dedication and work.
With her guidance, I:
• joined and helped other clubs on campus
• became the chapter president of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society on campus
• led workshops and gave speeches
• researched and applied to different universities
• pursued and obtained a bachelor’s degree
Note: The above list is a shortened version of all the things she essentially helped me with.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend time with my family. Currently, I have an 9-month-old nephew and he is a joy to be around.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I enjoy playing board games with my family; they say I’m very competitive.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I plan on continuously learning; from other professionals, self-learning and through any courses that might be offered.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would still be helping others; maybe in another nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.