Scholarship Winner: Nicholas Cortinas

Name: Nicholas Cortinas
High School: O’Connell College Preparatory School
Parents: Anthony and Andrea Cortinas
College you plan to attend: Texas A&M University
Major: Finance
What are your career plans? Right now, I would like to be a financial analyst or manager, but my plans could change.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I have learned is to always take some time to recuperate. Stressing over every minute detail is so unhealthy and unnecessary, especially in high school.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity was National Honor Society because I was able to gain valuable leadership experience as president and participate in some incredible service projects as well.
What did you enjoy most about high school? In my opinion, the best part of high school has been the people; I enjoyed being surrounded by all of my friends, classmates and teachers each and every day.
What are you looking for to about college? I am most excited to be placed in a new environment; I have always attended very small schools, so it will be an interesting experience to transition to a much larger setting in college.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? I am most proud of becoming valedictorian. This has been a goal of mine for a very long time, and, after so much hard work, it feels incredible to finally accomplish this feat.
What do you do in your free time? When I have any free time, I am usually either cooking or watching Netflix.
What is favorite show to binge watch? "Shameless" is currently my favorite show to binge watch, but "The Office" is probably my all-time favorite.
What is your spirit animal and why? According to BuzzFeed's "What is your Spirit Animal Quiz," my spirit animal is a hedgehog because I am too sharp, and I can't say that I disagree.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My parents have always told me to truly be happy with whatever I pursue and to never let anyone dictate what I do. As long as I truly want it, I can accomplish anything.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I showed rabbits at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo when I was in middle school, and I won Reserve Grand Champion twice.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would like to meet my favorite chef, Marcela Valladolid, and ask her about her cooking journey and some of her favorite recipes and tips.
Where do you get your news? I mostly get my news from internet news outlets and social media.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? TikTok has definitely become the most influential social media platform for my generation.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Aside from everything related to COVID, I believe that climate change is the most pressing issue of my generation. There are serious implications with this issue, and we are really starting to see some of its disastrous effects.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Make the most out of your experience in high school, it will be over before you know it!
